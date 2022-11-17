Read full article on original website
City Council discusses medical needs in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is learning more about the medical needs of the Laredo region. Back in May, City Council selected a consulting firm to assess the needs of our medically underserved community. Laredo Health Department Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain said so far, the consulting firm,...
Holiday Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to stand out as a unique gift-giver this holiday season the City of Laredo has got you covered!. The annual Holiday Market is back in town. This Holiday Market mirrors the same concept as the annual “Sisters Cites Festival” that takes place...
Give back this Thanksgiving during the Jr. Hands Across South Texas Run
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thanksgiving is this Thursday and if you would like to give back to the community there’s an event where you can get in shape and donate money to a worthy cause. This Thursday, Nov. 24, the 15th annual Jr Hands Across South Texas Annual Thanksgiving...
Cloudy and cold
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning waking up to wet roads due to overnight showers and thunderstorm coming from Mexico. The rain chances don’t stop there they continue ; cloudy skies with light rain expected to reach a high of 48. Tonight bundle up chilly and cloudy with a...
‘A 24/7 job’: Laredo’s new mayor will inherit binational leadership role
The race to replace Saenz drew 10 candidates during the Nov. 8 general election, and now a runoff election will be held next month to decide the next mayor of Laredo, Texas.
Registration underway for .5K Santa Run
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Christmas may be more than a month away, but several Santa Clauses are coming to town to help a worthy cause!. The Laredo Shrine Club is registering potential Saint Nicks for its point 5K Santa Run!. Runners will get a chance to lace up their shoes...
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A member of the notorious Paisa Gang is arrested in Laredo. Border Patrol said they apprehended several people in south Laredo this past week. Among the group was Luis Andres Flores-Camacho. The individuals were undocumented along with Flores, but records showed Flores had prior convictions and...
Former Border Patrol agent indicted for hiring undocumented individuals as drivers
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Border Patrol agent, his wife and a Laredo man have been charged for their roles in a conspiracy to hire undocumented migrants by fraudulently obtaining immigration permits. Authorities arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, and Alex Lopez, 33, Friday. A federal...
Laredo Public Library offering free activities during Thanksgiving break
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While students may be out for Thanksgiving break, the Laredo Public Library is giving kids the chance to take part in some free activities. For the next few days, the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library will be offering several activities for the kids. On Monday, Nov....
Volunteers Serving the Need asking for turkey donations for veterans
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is continuing a Thanksgiving tradition of providing groceries to veterans in need as well as the families. Every year Volunteers Serving the Need teams up with Lazy Boy Tattoos for its annual Veterans Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Drive. Organizers are collecting non-perishable canned...
Feds: Former BP agent was illegally hiring migrants as truck drivers
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent, his wife and a Laredo man were arrested Thursday and accused by authorities of conspiring to hire undocumented migrants as truck drivers.
Rains will Develop Friday, a Wet Cold Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold airmasses continue to move south from polar regions of North America. The cold airmasses are shallow in depth, and just above, humid gulf air is increasing in depth as it moves north. This will lead to a cold wet combination that will last through the weekend. We may begin to see some sun and mild weather in time for Thanksgiving.
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man in his 30s is dead after being involved in an accident in north Laredo. The accident happened at 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway. According to Laredo Police, a single Jeep Renegade crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on the median.
Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League gives back in time for Thanksgiving
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo softball league is hitting a grand slam in generosity after giving Thanksgiving dinners to families in need before the holiday. The Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League and the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo spent their Saturday morning handing out turkey dinners to families in need.
Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what caused the driver of a truck to go off road and crash into a light pole. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the southbound lane of Loop 20 near the Casa Blanca Golf Course. Laredo Police and the...
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident caused quite the commotion in downtown Laredo Saturday night. The accident happened on I-35 and Houston Street at around 11:40 p.m. Several units with the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Fire Department were on hand to assist with a single vehicle accident. No word...
Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to hold Christmas Tree Lighting event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Christmas might still be a month away but it’s never too early to deck the halls!. The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is bringing back its classic holiday tradition of lighting the Christmas tree!. KGNS News Today anchor Ruben Villarreal will be there to spread some...
Ex-Border Patrol Agent Indicted In Scheme To Hire Undocumented Immigrants
A former Border Patrol agent is in federal custody, charged for his alleged role in hiring undocumented immigrants for a commercial trucking company. Federal authorities arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, along with his wife and a second man on charges contained in a 3-count indictment. The indictment states the three conspired to...
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The FBI needs your help locating a Fort Worth man that was last seen in Nuevo Laredo. Joe Joshua Sanchez, 23 boarded on a bus going from Dallas to Laredo on Nov. 14. Reports say he was last seen on that same night at 7:30 p.m....
