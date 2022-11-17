ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

kgns.tv

City Council discusses medical needs in Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is learning more about the medical needs of the Laredo region. Back in May, City Council selected a consulting firm to assess the needs of our medically underserved community. Laredo Health Department Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain said so far, the consulting firm,...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Holiday Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to stand out as a unique gift-giver this holiday season the City of Laredo has got you covered!. The annual Holiday Market is back in town. This Holiday Market mirrors the same concept as the annual “Sisters Cites Festival” that takes place...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Cloudy and cold

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning waking up to wet roads due to overnight showers and thunderstorm coming from Mexico. The rain chances don’t stop there they continue ; cloudy skies with light rain expected to reach a high of 48. Tonight bundle up chilly and cloudy with a...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Registration underway for .5K Santa Run

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Christmas may be more than a month away, but several Santa Clauses are coming to town to help a worthy cause!. The Laredo Shrine Club is registering potential Saint Nicks for its point 5K Santa Run!. Runners will get a chance to lace up their shoes...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Agents arrest Paisa Gang member

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A member of the notorious Paisa Gang is arrested in Laredo. Border Patrol said they apprehended several people in south Laredo this past week. Among the group was Luis Andres Flores-Camacho. The individuals were undocumented along with Flores, but records showed Flores had prior convictions and...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Public Library offering free activities during Thanksgiving break

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While students may be out for Thanksgiving break, the Laredo Public Library is giving kids the chance to take part in some free activities. For the next few days, the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library will be offering several activities for the kids. On Monday, Nov....
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Volunteers Serving the Need asking for turkey donations for veterans

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is continuing a Thanksgiving tradition of providing groceries to veterans in need as well as the families. Every year Volunteers Serving the Need teams up with Lazy Boy Tattoos for its annual Veterans Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Drive. Organizers are collecting non-perishable canned...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Rains will Develop Friday, a Wet Cold Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold airmasses continue to move south from polar regions of North America. The cold airmasses are shallow in depth, and just above, humid gulf air is increasing in depth as it moves north. This will lead to a cold wet combination that will last through the weekend. We may begin to see some sun and mild weather in time for Thanksgiving.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man in his 30s is dead after being involved in an accident in north Laredo. The accident happened at 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway. According to Laredo Police, a single Jeep Renegade crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on the median.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League gives back in time for Thanksgiving

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo softball league is hitting a grand slam in generosity after giving Thanksgiving dinners to families in need before the holiday. The Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League and the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo spent their Saturday morning handing out turkey dinners to families in need.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what caused the driver of a truck to go off road and crash into a light pole. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the southbound lane of Loop 20 near the Casa Blanca Golf Course. Laredo Police and the...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident caused quite the commotion in downtown Laredo Saturday night. The accident happened on I-35 and Houston Street at around 11:40 p.m. Several units with the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Fire Department were on hand to assist with a single vehicle accident. No word...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to hold Christmas Tree Lighting event

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Christmas might still be a month away but it’s never too early to deck the halls!. The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is bringing back its classic holiday tradition of lighting the Christmas tree!. KGNS News Today anchor Ruben Villarreal will be there to spread some...
LAREDO, TX
kurv.com

Ex-Border Patrol Agent Indicted In Scheme To Hire Undocumented Immigrants

A former Border Patrol agent is in federal custody, charged for his alleged role in hiring undocumented immigrants for a commercial trucking company. Federal authorities arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, along with his wife and a second man on charges contained in a 3-count indictment. The indictment states the three conspired to...
LAREDO, TX

