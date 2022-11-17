LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold airmasses continue to move south from polar regions of North America. The cold airmasses are shallow in depth, and just above, humid gulf air is increasing in depth as it moves north. This will lead to a cold wet combination that will last through the weekend. We may begin to see some sun and mild weather in time for Thanksgiving.

LAREDO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO