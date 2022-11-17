ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kgns.tv

Registration underway for .5K Santa Run

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Christmas may be more than a month away, but several Santa Clauses are coming to town to help a worthy cause!. The Laredo Shrine Club is registering potential Saint Nicks for its point 5K Santa Run!. Runners will get a chance to lace up their shoes...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Public Library offering free activities during Thanksgiving break

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While students may be out for Thanksgiving break, the Laredo Public Library is giving kids the chance to take part in some free activities. For the next few days, the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library will be offering several activities for the kids. On Monday, Nov....
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Volunteers Serving the Need asking for turkey donations for veterans

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is continuing a Thanksgiving tradition of providing groceries to veterans in need as well as the families. Every year Volunteers Serving the Need teams up with Lazy Boy Tattoos for its annual Veterans Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Drive. Organizers are collecting non-perishable canned...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

City Council discusses medical needs in Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is learning more about the medical needs of the Laredo region. Back in May, City Council selected a consulting firm to assess the needs of our medically underserved community. Laredo Health Department Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain said so far, the consulting firm,...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Holiday Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to stand out as a unique gift-giver this holiday season the City of Laredo has got you covered!. The annual Holiday Market is back in town. This Holiday Market mirrors the same concept as the annual “Sisters Cites Festival” that takes place...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Border Patrol agents arrest member of Paisa Gang

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man with an extensive criminal history is arrested by Border Patrol. The agents arrested the man near El Cenizo. According to court records, he was identified as Juan Antonio Gonzalez Castro, 23. Not only was Castro in the country illegally but he was found to...
EL CENIZO, TX
MySanAntonio

Navidadfest plans announced by City of Laredo

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo announced plans this week for its annual free holiday celebration Navidadfest which will be held from 4-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Sames Auto Arena. The highlights of this year’s event include free ice...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League gives back in time for Thanksgiving

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo softball league is hitting a grand slam in generosity after giving Thanksgiving dinners to families in need before the holiday. The Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League and the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo spent their Saturday morning handing out turkey dinners to families in need.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Cloudy and cold

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning waking up to wet roads due to overnight showers and thunderstorm coming from Mexico. The rain chances don’t stop there they continue ; cloudy skies with light rain expected to reach a high of 48. Tonight bundle up chilly and cloudy with a...
LAREDO, TX
MySanAntonio

TAMIU hosting annual tree lighting

Texas A&M International University is inviting the community to attend its annual holiday celebration and tree lighting ceremony from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 on the lawn in front of the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library. TAMIU lights multiple trees each year at the start of the holiday season....
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Rains will Develop Friday, a Wet Cold Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold airmasses continue to move south from polar regions of North America. The cold airmasses are shallow in depth, and just above, humid gulf air is increasing in depth as it moves north. This will lead to a cold wet combination that will last through the weekend. We may begin to see some sun and mild weather in time for Thanksgiving.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Concert in the park canceled on account of rain

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A concert that was supposed to be held at a City of Laredo Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. Initially, the City of Laredo Parks Department had scheduled a concert at North Central Park this Saturday, Nov. 19 but Mother Nature had other plans.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Road projects to cause traffic in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A construction project on I-35 could hinder your commute this weekend. According to Laredo Police, TxDOT will be conducting a road project on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday Nov. 20. Crews will be working on the new direct connector from US 59 westbound to I-35 southbound.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident caused quite the commotion in downtown Laredo Saturday night. The accident happened on I-35 and Houston Street at around 11:40 p.m. Several units with the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Fire Department were on hand to assist with a single vehicle accident. No word...
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy