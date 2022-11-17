Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Give back this Thanksgiving during the Jr. Hands Across South Texas Run
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thanksgiving is this Thursday and if you would like to give back to the community there’s an event where you can get in shape and donate money to a worthy cause. This Thursday, Nov. 24, the 15th annual Jr Hands Across South Texas Annual Thanksgiving...
kgns.tv
Registration underway for .5K Santa Run
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Christmas may be more than a month away, but several Santa Clauses are coming to town to help a worthy cause!. The Laredo Shrine Club is registering potential Saint Nicks for its point 5K Santa Run!. Runners will get a chance to lace up their shoes...
kgns.tv
Laredo Public Library offering free activities during Thanksgiving break
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While students may be out for Thanksgiving break, the Laredo Public Library is giving kids the chance to take part in some free activities. For the next few days, the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library will be offering several activities for the kids. On Monday, Nov....
kgns.tv
Volunteers Serving the Need asking for turkey donations for veterans
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is continuing a Thanksgiving tradition of providing groceries to veterans in need as well as the families. Every year Volunteers Serving the Need teams up with Lazy Boy Tattoos for its annual Veterans Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Drive. Organizers are collecting non-perishable canned...
kgns.tv
City Council discusses medical needs in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is learning more about the medical needs of the Laredo region. Back in May, City Council selected a consulting firm to assess the needs of our medically underserved community. Laredo Health Department Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain said so far, the consulting firm,...
KWTX
Former Border Patrol agent indicted for hiring undocumented individuals as drivers
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Border Patrol agent, his wife and a Laredo man have been charged for their roles in a conspiracy to hire undocumented migrants by fraudulently obtaining immigration permits. Authorities arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, and Alex Lopez, 33, Friday. A federal...
kgns.tv
Holiday Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to stand out as a unique gift-giver this holiday season the City of Laredo has got you covered!. The annual Holiday Market is back in town. This Holiday Market mirrors the same concept as the annual “Sisters Cites Festival” that takes place...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol agents arrest member of Paisa Gang
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man with an extensive criminal history is arrested by Border Patrol. The agents arrested the man near El Cenizo. According to court records, he was identified as Juan Antonio Gonzalez Castro, 23. Not only was Castro in the country illegally but he was found to...
MySanAntonio
Navidadfest plans announced by City of Laredo
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo announced plans this week for its annual free holiday celebration Navidadfest which will be held from 4-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Sames Auto Arena. The highlights of this year’s event include free ice...
kgns.tv
Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League gives back in time for Thanksgiving
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo softball league is hitting a grand slam in generosity after giving Thanksgiving dinners to families in need before the holiday. The Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League and the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo spent their Saturday morning handing out turkey dinners to families in need.
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
Feds: Former BP agent was illegally hiring migrants as truck drivers
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent, his wife and a Laredo man were arrested Thursday and accused by authorities of conspiring to hire undocumented migrants as truck drivers.
kgns.tv
Cloudy and cold
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning waking up to wet roads due to overnight showers and thunderstorm coming from Mexico. The rain chances don’t stop there they continue ; cloudy skies with light rain expected to reach a high of 48. Tonight bundle up chilly and cloudy with a...
MySanAntonio
TAMIU hosting annual tree lighting
Texas A&M International University is inviting the community to attend its annual holiday celebration and tree lighting ceremony from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 on the lawn in front of the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library. TAMIU lights multiple trees each year at the start of the holiday season....
kgns.tv
Rains will Develop Friday, a Wet Cold Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold airmasses continue to move south from polar regions of North America. The cold airmasses are shallow in depth, and just above, humid gulf air is increasing in depth as it moves north. This will lead to a cold wet combination that will last through the weekend. We may begin to see some sun and mild weather in time for Thanksgiving.
kgns.tv
Concert in the park canceled on account of rain
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A concert that was supposed to be held at a City of Laredo Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. Initially, the City of Laredo Parks Department had scheduled a concert at North Central Park this Saturday, Nov. 19 but Mother Nature had other plans.
kgns.tv
Road projects to cause traffic in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A construction project on I-35 could hinder your commute this weekend. According to Laredo Police, TxDOT will be conducting a road project on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday Nov. 20. Crews will be working on the new direct connector from US 59 westbound to I-35 southbound.
Duck Dynasty's 'Uncle Si' bags South Texas buck at Duval County ranch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Si Robertson, also known as "Uncle Si" from the wildly popular TV show "Duck Dynasty," was spotted hunting in South Texas recently. Three Eagles Ranch in Duval County shared photos of the popular outdoorsman hunting at the ranch, along with the huge buck he shot.
kgns.tv
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident caused quite the commotion in downtown Laredo Saturday night. The accident happened on I-35 and Houston Street at around 11:40 p.m. Several units with the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Fire Department were on hand to assist with a single vehicle accident. No word...
