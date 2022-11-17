ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-21 08:44:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cuyama Valley FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING Freeze conditions have ended.

