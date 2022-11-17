Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Ojai Valley, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 08:44:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ojai Valley; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING Frost conditions have ended.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 08:44:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cuyama Valley FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING Freeze conditions have ended.
