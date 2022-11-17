Read full article on original website
Related
This Bestselling Coffeemaker Is On Sale Right Now On Amazon For Just $19
Grab your coffee cups, people! The bestselling Bodum 34 Ounce Pour Over Coffee Maker is on sale right now on Amazon for $18.50, a 38% discount from its usual $30 price tag. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.
Men's Health
The 8 Best Pickelball Shirts to Buy in 2022
IF YOU too are getting swept up in pickleball fever, you’re not alone. The sport dates back to 1965, so it’s nothing new. But, the sudden craze over it certainly is. Over the last year, it’s taken North America by storm and it shows no signs of slowing down. When CBS is running primetime celebrity pickleball matches (complete with Kenny Loggins and Stephen Colbert), it’s safe to say the sport is here to stay.
Men's Health
Black Friday Tv Deals in the Uk 2022: Early Offers on Samsung, Sony, LG and More
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to pick up a bargain on a new TV – from a small 32-inch model for watching Bake Off in your kitchen while making dinner to an eye-wateringly vast 85-inch 4K panel that proudly sits in your living room for movies that deserve to be shown on the big screen, like Top Gun: Maverick and The Batman, or perhaps the latest streaming shows from Netflix, Prime or Disney+.
Comments / 0