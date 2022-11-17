Read full article on original website
Neighbours' April Rose Pengilly reveals if she'd return as Chloe Brennan
Neighbours star April Rose Pengilly has revealed whether she would return to the soap as Chloe Brennan, following the shock news that the show is being revived. The long-running soap was cancelled earlier this year after 37 years on the small screen, but Amazon Freevee gave it a new lease of life by ordering a new batch of episodes for 2023.
Doctor Who confirms Coronation Street star as Ncuti Gatwa's companion
Doctor Who has revealed former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson will be Ncuti Gatwa's companion. The actress, who played Kelly Neelan on the ITV soap before quitting this year, appeared out of the TARDIS live on Children in Need tonight (November 18), where she revealed she'll be playing a character named Ruby Sunday.
Neighbours boss Jason Herbison shares secrets of the show's return
Neighbours spoilers follow. Move over, Harold Bishop and Dee Bliss – Neighbours has pulled off the biggest "back from the dead" plot twist in its history. The beloved Australian soap shocked everyone this week by announcing that it'll be making a surprise return in 2023, with a new home for UK viewers on free streaming service Amazon Freevee.
I stumbled across an episode of early 70s Coronation Street and it is vitally important you share
This could get shut down quickly as it might not fit the narrative of the mainstream media right now to divide us all. There is a drag contest. There are comments throughout about not knowing men from women nowadays. Fast forward to 2022 and the narrative from the mainstream media...
Coronation Street could be axed in the next 10 years?
According to former Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson who played Jim McDonald, he thinks the soap could be axed within the next 10 years, as streaming takes over. It won't in my opinion. I do think soaps to survive in this day in age. They need to change their format and adopt to the way viewers watches soaps like permanent weekly boxsets and maybe reduce their episodes.
Married At First Sight stars confirm relationship with romantic Instagram posts
Married at First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Marilyse Corrigan have finally confirmed they are officially dating. Previously, Murray and Corrigan had denied rumours they were an item. Now, however, they have come forward as a couple in a pair of Instagram posts. Murray posted a full-length picture of them kissing in a restaurant.
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick opens up on real-life friendship with Danielle Harold
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has opened up on his real-life friendship with co-star Danielle Harold. The pair, who play Jay Brown and Lola Pearce respectively, have been getting closer lately following the heartbreaking news that Lola has an inoperable brain tumour. Despite the emotionally heavy storyline, Borthwick revealed that he...
Friends fans notice Monica error in classic episode
Friends is the gift that keeps on giving, especially when fans find mistakes and errors all these years later. Eagled-eyed Friends fans have unearthed a blunder by Courtney Cox's character Monica Geller, in arguably one of the show's best episodes – 'The One With The Embryos'. In the episode,...
Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West reveals pre-show ritual with Dianne Buswell
Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West has given fans a sneak peek into his pre-show ritual with dance partner Dianne Buswell. Tyler posted a montage of short clips of him and Dianne doing a Wim Hof-inspired pre-show dance chant that has become the couple's weekly ritual. "'What does it feel...
Millie Gibson announced as the Doctor Who companion
Announced just now on Children In Need, Millie who recently quit Corrie will take the role of Ruby Sunday, the 15th doctors companion. Ruby Sunday? Not to be confused with the Rolling Stones song Ruby Tuesday. Wow, I knew she was destined for big things. Congratulations to her. Posts: 2,632.
What to do with a problem like Coronation Street?
For the first time in a long time, Coronation Street seems to have become irrelevant. If you were in charge; what changes would you make to resuscitate the show?. For me; I want to see a focus on family dynamics and friendships again. Fiz, Maria and Sarah getting pissed on a bottle of wine, Audrey and Rita joining an oldies community group and taking the p*** out of the rest of the pensioners. The work dynamics need mixed up, for example I’d put Leanne into the Rovers as Jenny’s bar manager to give Leanne a new direction but also mix up the Rovers hierarchy.
I’m a Celebrity reveals first person leaving camp
I'm a Celebrity spoilers follow. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has finally revealed the first person leaving the camp this year. Towards the end of tonight’s (November 18) episode, the campmates gathered around to learn from Ant and Dec who the public had decided to vote out.
What if George quit
"I'm a man without conviction...." Why would George quit at this late stage? Some people start meaningless threads. BG won’t quit, if these reports are true then he’s just being a diva and won’t give up his fee. As with other series, would just mean the vote...
Mayim Bialik's Call Me Kat reveals air date for Leslie Jordan's final episode
Call Me Kat has revealed the air date for the last episode Leslie Jordan filmed before his death. The comedy veteran passed away in October, partway through production of the sitcom's third season, where he played principal character Phil, who worked for Kat (Mayim Bialik) as the head baker at her cafe.
Daniel Craig explains why he wanted James Bond to die in No Time to Die
Daniel Craig has opened up about James Bond's death in No Time to Die, revealing why he wanted the iconic spy to be killed off. The star's final outing as 007 was finally released last year, and ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save the lives of Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and their daughter.
The White Lotus has future revealed beyond season 2
The White Lotus is only a few episodes into its second season, but its future has already been decided. HBO Max has greenlit a third season of the Emmy-winning anthology series, which will focus on the staff and guests at another White Lotus hotel. No other details have been been...
The Masked Singer US unmasks wrestling icon in double elimination
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. A wrestling icon and radio personality were unmasked in the latest episode of The Masked Singer US, which aired last night (November 16). Performing in front of the panel – Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger – were three contestants: The Bride, Snowstorm and Avocado.
Any show to watch similar to Buffy the vampire slayer?
Hi all, I finished Buffy couple weeks ago, it was the best show I ever watched, started this in June so it’s been a good part of my life, feels like I miss them and don’t know what to do without them haha. I liked the friendships the...
SEAL Team - Season 6 question
Does anyone know if the sixth season of SEAL Team will air on Sky or is it only going to be on steaming? do Sky not own the rights now? anyone know when it's back? the first two seasons are now available on Paramount+ app on Sky Q box. Also...
Top of the Pops 1994 -BBC Four
Ladies and Gentlemen welcome to the the thread dedicated to BBC Four’s run of 1994 Top of the Pops during the first half of 2023 in the year that saw the debut of Oasis in the Popscene along with the Britpop movement joined with cheesy tunes and not forgetting Wet Wet Wet’s 15 week stay at Number One.
