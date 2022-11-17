Read full article on original website
Related
Final Score, Three Bold Predictions for Cardinals-49ers
With the Arizona Cardinals slated to do battle against the San Francico 49ers in Mexico City, here are three bold predictions for the game.
Commanders will activate defensive end Young to 53-man roster
The 6-5 Commanders will activate defensive end Chase Young to the 53-man roster, but Washington coach Ron Rivera was non-committal about Young's timeline, saying he's still not sure if he'll play on Sunday.
National reactions: Eagles move to 9-1 after comeback win over Colts
The Eagles matched their win total from last season with Sunday’s win over the Colts, and they’ll now work to lock down home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. Jalen Hurts placed himself firmly into the MVP race, going 18-25 passing for 190 yards and one touchdown through the air. Hurts led Philadelphia in rushing on the night as well, totaling 86 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
Comments / 0