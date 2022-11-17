Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
Key Points: Behind AJ Griffin’s Game Winner, Hawks beat Raptors in Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks won a close one at the buzzer in Atlanta against the Toronto Raptors. The Hawks executed a magnificent inbounds play to win the game. Trae Young made the great go-ahead pass to Hawks’ Rookie AJ Griffin and he made the game-winning layup. Griffin had the smarts to get behind the defense as […]
Jaylen Brown: I don't endorse Barclays Center protesters
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said he does not endorse the group of protesters who lined up outside Barclays Center before Kyrie Irving's return from suspension, reiterating that he was happy to see support for the Nets' star getting to play again.
At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington
Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston's second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans' worst game of the season in a loss to Washington
FortyEightMinutes
Columbus, OH
202
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT
Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.https://fortyeightminutes.com
Comments / 0