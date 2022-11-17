Rockford schools to start first unified sports teams for athletes with and without intellectual disabilities

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
Machesney Park school board member recognized by the state
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local woman has been recognized for her work in education. The Illinois State Board of Education presented Evelyn Meeks with the “Thomas Lay Burroughs Award” for her work as an outstanding school board member. She has been on the Harlem District 122 School Board for more than a decade. […]
royalpurplenews.com
Basketball freshman possesses unlimited potential
Renee Rittmeyer is a freshman at UW-Whitewater from Winnebago, Ill. Rittmeyer made her first appearance for the Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 and played a big role in the team’s win over Millikin. In addition to her on court potential the freshman is also an impressive student who is pursuing a business degree here at Whitewater.
Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory is set to glow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will be glowing before residents know it. “All Aglow” was named by an online blog as one of the 16 best places to view Christmas lights around Chicago. It includes 300,000 lights and 50 handmade candy canes throughout the gardens. The event, which starts Saturday, is free to […]
Sycamore, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Nazareth Academy football team will have a game with Sycamore High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Former Wheaton Warrenville South star athlete gives gift of life after deadly fall
Declin Ermer is being remembered for his personality and his life-saving gifts.
Byron’s season comes to an end after semifinal loss to IC Catholic
ELMHURST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Tigers traveled to Elmhurst Saturday afternoon for a familiar matchup with IC Catholic in the 3A semifinals. Last year, Byron rallied to win 15-14. But this year would be a different story. The Tigers just weren’t able to get their run game going. They lost 35-0. Byron ends the […]
Channel 3000
Warhawks fall silent in third quarter, end season with loss to Aurora
WHITEWATER, Wis. — UW-Whitewater’s postseason ended before it truly had a chance to begin. The Warhawks came up short on Saturday, falling to Aurora University at Perkins Stadium, 33-28. The loss brings Whitewater’s season to an end in the first round of the NCAA Div. III Championship.
MyStateline.com
23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized
November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration." 23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions …. November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration." Fred VanVleet makes sure Rockford families have a …. A local NBA...
Rockford’s ‘Festival of Lights’ returns for 33rd year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Forest City” will light up for the holidays after everyone’s Thanksgiving leftovers are put away Friday. “Festival of Lights” in Sinnissippi Park is back for its 33rd year. The festival had only 11 light displays in its first year, but it is boasting over 100 this year, including 15 brand […]
Aquin head football coach Bill Shepard resigns
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After one season with the program, Aquin Schools announced today that Bill Shepard has resigned from his position as head coach. In their initial statement, the school said, “Aquin thanks him for his dedication and hard work this season. We wish Coach Shepard the best in his future endeavors.” This was […]
Lena-Winslow to play for football state championship; Panthers win semifinal game
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lena-Winslow Panthers and Forreston Cardinals met for a Class 1A matchup in the semifinals of the IHSA football playoffs Saturday afternoon. Gage Dunker opened up the scoring for the Panthers late in the first, and they wouldn’t stop there. The game ended 38-16, and Lena-Winslow is on to the state […]
Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
Rockford group holds community Thanksgiving dinner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the season of giving, and one local organization wants to provide a holiday meal to members of the community. The Kendel Sherman Foundation held their 5th Annual “Community Thanksgiving Dinner” Saturday afternoon. The free meals were provided at the Northwest Community Center. The organization gave away boxes of food […]
MyStateline.com
Tim Mahoney talks how much money athletes really make
Tim Mahoney from Mahoney and Mahoney is back with us tonight to talk about how much money athletes really make. Top athletes sign multi-million-dollar contracts but how much of that do they get to keep? Tim tells us that a big chunk of the money goes to things like legal, management, agents, and taxes.
rockrivercurrent.com
Krampus is coming to Rockford and 317 Art Collective wants you to ‘be part of the art’
ROCKFORD — Sick of Santa and mistletoe? 317 Art Collective has a different holiday tradition for you to celebrate. The art collective will host Rockford’s first Krampusnacht procession on Dec. 2. Krampusnacht is a European practice named after the folklore figure Krampus, who kidnaps naughty children. After the...
MyStateline.com
Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta Lyons in 1966?
When a 43-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a woman from Colonial Village Mall in 1966, police believed they had the man who also killed a downtown business owner a few weeks earlier. Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta …. When a 43-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a...
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
northernpublicradio.org
RPS School Board member resigns after video shows him smack teacher's camera
A member of the Rockford School Board resigned this week. That’s after a video showed him hitting the camera of a Rockford teacher who was recording outside of the school board meeting. A video posted on social media shows board member Michael Connor exit the district office, walk up...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Earlier Today There Was An Accident On The West Side
We are wanting to hear your local paranormal experiences!. If you lived in a haunted house, seen something strange in the skies,. seen a weird creature, or have had any strange and unexplained experiences. we would love to hear from you!. Please contact us: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. and tell us in depth...
Comments / 0