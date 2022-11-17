ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Business as Usual? Rams LB Bobby Wagner Not Overthinking Matchup vs. Saints, Alvin Kamara

By Zach Dimmitt
RamDigest
RamDigest
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams will need to remain wary of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in order to secure a win on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams have a chance to snag some momentum Sunday against a team experiencing similar struggles.

But the offensive personnel of the New Orleans Saints, who will be hosting LA at The Superdome, will make a much-needed win hard to come by.

For the Saints, it all starts with dynamic running back Alvin Kamara, whose slippery and versatile play style makes him one of the toughest covers in the league. LA linebacker Bobby Wagner is aware of this, but he's over-complicating things as the Rams attempt to slow down one of the best running backs they've faced all season.

"I don't think anything necessarily changes," Wagner said. "You’re just very aware of where they're at, at all times ... Kind of similar to San Fran to an extent, as far as like personnel."

The touchdowns haven't been there for Kamara this season, who missed a few games due to a rib injury. But he's still totaled 112 carries for 469 yards and a score while remaining elite as a receiver with 39 catches for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

It will likely be Wagner's duty to keep track of Kamara as a receiver out of the backfield, something that could burn the Rams if the Saints get it going. But it's a business-as-usual approach for Wagner.

"Obviously, Kamara is an amazing back and (Taysom) Hill provides a different aspect for the offense," Wagner said. "You don't really pay attention to the personnel this week, you just pay attention to the people and where they’re at in final formations and things of that nature. That’s kind of how you prepare for it.”

The Rams and the Saints kickoff from New Orleans at 10 a.m. PT Sunday.

