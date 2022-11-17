Read full article on original website
Online campaign offers support to those who have lost loved ones to COVID
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — More than 1,300 people died from the coronavirus who were living in Potter or Randall County in Amarillo. Recently, a group of local residents has started a campaign online aimed at directing anyone who is grieving to support services in the community and how a connection between chairs inside an arts venue can help people remember their loved ones who died.
Elderly woman burned in 1 of 5 fires over weekend in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An elderly woman was flown to a burn center in Lubbock after a flash fire occurred while she was cooking on Saturday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department said that was one of five fires it responded to over the weekend. AFD said it responded to...
Amarillo firefighter injured battling early morning house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo firefighter was injured battling an early morning house fire. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at 3113 N. Cleveland Street, they found a fire in the attic and flames coming out of the easement. Firefighters forced their way into...
Groom ISD canceling classes Tuesday 'due to excessive illness'
GROOM, Texas — Students in Groom ISD will have an extended Thanksgiving break. Groom ISD is canceling classes Tuesday "due to excessive illness." Superintendent Jay Lamb told ABC 7 that 42 out of the 150 students are out sick with flu and strep. The school district was already scheduled...
Tri-state Fair shooter indicted for aggravated assault of a public servant
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — According to court records, Potter County grand jury indicted Eleazar Suarez on Friday, Nov. 18 for aggravated assault of a public servant. Suarez, the teenager accused of shooting a deputy, firefighter and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo was on parole at the time of the shooting.
10-kilos of cocaine found in car during traffic stop in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas — Ten kilos of cocaine were found in a car during a traffic stop in Oldham County. According to the complaint filed in federal court, a Texas DPS trooper was conducting traffic enforcement Tuesday on I-40. Around 4:45 p.m., the trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding.
West Texas A&M fires football coach Hunter Hughes after six seasons
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — West Texas A&M is looking for a new head football coach. The university announced Monday that it fired Hunter Hughes after six seasons which included an overall record of 32-29, including 18-22 in the Lone Star Conference. The Buffaloes finished 5-6 this season. “I am...
