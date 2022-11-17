ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

London’s Luxury Shops Take a Hit as US Tourists Flock to Paris and Milan for Tax-Free Shopping

By Dana Givens
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19L8Qu_0jEwxq1l00


Affluent Americans may be snapping up prime UK properties as the pound plummets , but when it comes to buying luxury goods, US tourists are choosing Paris and Milan over London .

Luxury shopping by American travelers in European cities has increased by a whopping 80 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2019, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal , which cited VAT refund data from payments company Planet.

To be sure, European designer goods have always been cheaper in their home markets. There’s a markup on luxury items sold in the US or China, as companies try to recover costs for import duties and shipping. That premium has spiked of late, however. According to Bank of America data cited by WSJ , American shoppers now have to pay 38 percent more to buy a European product in the US than it would cost abroad. The rate is normally 20 percent.

The effects are being felt in UK’s capital. Tourists are opting to buy designer goods in rival European cities instead of in London. Following Brexit in 2020, overseas visitors to the city can no longer claim back value-added tax on shopping. That, in combination with a particularly strong dollar, has put the city’s upmarket shops at a disadvantage.

“We’re not seeing the same degree of tourism in the UK as we used to because we’re seeing more tourists going to Paris [and] Milan,” Burberry finance director Julie Brown told Reuters , citing tax incentives as the reason. “If there was an alternative tax-free shopping scheme available in the UK, I think it would definitely bring tourists back to the UK.”

In her short-lived tenure, former Prime Minster Liz Truss attemped to introduce a new VAT-free shopping scheme to boost retail sales, among other sectors. Her replacement, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, ultimately scrapped the idea to save money.

Next Thursday, Britain’s finance minister Jeremy Hunt will outline the country’s new budget. Tax-free shopping for tourists, however, is not expected to make the cut, as most observers believe the government will introduce a slew of tax hikes and spending cuts.

More from Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Disney Just Bought the World’s 7th-Largest Cruise Ship, the 1,122-Foot ‘Global Dream’

Disney just bought a ship as big as one of its blockbuster movies. The entertainment conglomerate announced earlier this week that it had purchased Global Dream, the sister ship of what was expected to be the world’s largest cruise ship before it was scrapped because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney will now finish building the infamous boat’s sibling, with a goal of completing construction by 2025. Global Dream has been sitting unfinished at the former MV Werften shipyard in Germany since the shipbuilder filed for bankruptcy earlier this year because of the pandemic. Disney plans to work with another of the country’s...
Robb Report

French Airline La Compagnie’s ‘Blue Friday Sale’ Will Offer Its All Biz-Class Flights to Europe for $2,000

No matter how deep your pockets, there’s no denying that flights to Europe are getting downright exorbitant. But French airline La Compagnie is hoping to bring you to the old world without having to soak your savings—or sacrifice style. As part of its Blue Friday Sale, from November 18 through November 22, travelers itching for a trip to Milan or Paris can snag a roundtrip business class fare for a flat rate of $2,000 from New York for any vacations from December 1 through October 31, 2023. On average, roundtrip business fares to Paris can easily run as high as $7,000...
Time Out Global

Revealed: the nicest airports in Europe

By our book, the ‘nicest’ airport is (besides from perhaps being in Nice) a little different to the ‘best’ airport. While the world’s best airports hubs might be known for their reliability, punctuality and breadth of service, the nicest ones are a bit more luxurious – they’re the ones you don’t actually mind spending time in.
Robb Report

This $13 Million Mansion-Sized Cabin in Nevada Is the Ultimate Lake Tahoe Escape

Buyers in Carson City, Nevada have all the benefits of the Tahoe, California lifestyle but without the California taxes.  Especially since the pandemic, the Tahoe market has boomed thanks to Lake Tahoe’s unique location on the California and Nevada borders. Many ultra-high-net-worth individuals take advantage of this location by residing in Nevada—in areas like Carson City or even Reno—to reap the tax benefits like no income, social security, estate taxes and low property taxes. Clear Creek Tahoe, a mountain and golf community, is just one example of this. While many homes are in the process of being built, this four-bedroom, $12.95...
CARSON CITY, NV
Robb Report

The 19 Best Eye Creams to Tackle Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Dry Skin and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The skin around your eyes is much thinner and more fragile than everywhere else on your face. This is why you see so many products targeting the area, and the best under eye products for men are highly concentrated serums and creams designed to preserve the firmness and density of this delicate layer. These creams target the common concerns we all experience, including: Dark Circles: Caused by the thinning of the skin and the resulting translucence that showcases the blood...
Robb Report

This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City

If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills.  A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

‘Brother, Help Me’: People Are Losing Limbs in Europe’s Forgotten Migrant Crisis

The news was so distressing it stopped the man in his tracks. His brother-in-law was lying in a Lithuanian hospital after having one of his legs amputated, while all five toes on his remaining leg had been removed due to frostbite. The brother-in-law, 25, did not receive treatment in time after fracturing his leg while running in the swampy forests of northeastern Europe as he and other migrants tried to pass through.
Robb Report

This Historic London Building Has Been Transformed Into a $35 Million Mega-Mansion

Two words that describe this London residence: stately and storied. The Grade II-listed property known as Mansion House is unparalleled in its grandeur and history—once serving as the office for the North Eastern Railway Company, and then the headquarters of the British Liberal Democrats. Originally built in 1904 by architect Horace Field, the ornate Westminster building was transformed over a century later into an 11,000-square-foot private estate by the very craftsmen who worked on the Royal Academy and the Houses of Parliament, to name a few.  “The renovation of Mansion House represents the pinnacle of British design and craftsmanship having been guided...
The Independent

Virgin Atlantic has a surprise for passengers who steal its salt and pepper shakers from flights

Passengers who steal Virgin Atlantic’s inflight salt and pepper shakers might just get a shock when they get them home.The airline’s iconic tableware frequently finds its way into travellers’ hand luggage, according to the airline, thanks to its cute design of cartoon-like planes on little feet.The fun shakers come in silver, gold and black, and have become something of a collector’s item.Caught red handed? 😲 If you’ve walked away from one of our flights with a 'new' salt and pepper shaker, take a peek at their feet and you’ll be in for a surprise. pic.twitter.com/m6INViFl81— virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) October...
Robb Report

Rihanna’s Former NYC Penthouse Just Hit the Market for $13 Million

Back in 2013, Rihanna found love in a Soho penthouse. Now the superstar’s former pad is up for grabs.  A two-floor condo in New York City that once hosted the Barbados-born mogul has just hit the market for $12.9 million. Owned by fashion photographer Antoine Verglas, the Frenchman leased his pricey property to the Fenty Beauty founder from 2013 to 2017. Of course, if you only plan to live there for four, five seconds à la RiRi, the abode is also available to rent—for a whopping $45,000 a month, that is.  The duplex penthouse spans the top two levels of 129 Lafayette Street, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This Rare 200-Pound T-Rex Skull Could Fetch up to $20 Million at Auction Next Month

Another day, another Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton heading to auction. Following a number of high-profile fossil sales, Sotheby’s is now offering history buffs a chance to own a T-rex skull.  The ancient relic, known as “Maximus,” dates back some 76 million years and is the first of its kind to appear at a public auction, according to Sotheby’s. Less than a dozen skulls of a similar quality exist and all reside in museum collections. As a result, this highly sought-after cranium is expected to fetch between $15 million and $20 million next month.  “Ranking among the best and most complete T-Rex skulls ever...
Robb Report

Robb Report

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy