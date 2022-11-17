ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘House of the Dragon’ Crosses 1 Billion Minutes Viewed in Finale Week

By BreAnna Bell
 3 days ago
HBO ’s “ House of the Dragon ” closed its debut season on a high note. During the Oct. 17-23 viewing window, the last day of which saw the “Game of Thrones” prequel air its season finale, placed third on Nielsen ’s Streaming Top 10 chart and scored just over 1 billion minutes viewed on HBO Max.

Because “House of the Dragon” airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. and drops simultaneously on HBO Max, the finale’s first few hours of availability were included in this week’s figures. That means when Nielsen releases its findings for the week of Oct. 24-30, the chart will reflect how the show fared throughout the seven days after which Episode 10 was released.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video’s “The Rings of Power” proved to be a little lacking in staying power, with the “Lord of the Rings” prequel series dropping off the overall chart one week after airing the eighth and final episode of its first season, a week during which it topped 1.1 billion minutes viewed . However, the drama still took fifth place when compared to other streaming originals alone.

It should be noted that prior to the week of Oct. 17-23, “Rings of Power” outpaced “House of the Dragon” on the Nielsen streaming chart six out of the seven weeks that both shows were premiering new episodes.

Because the shows have different airing schedules and are in different formats, these comparisons aren’t exactly apples to apples. “House of the Dragon” also had the benefit of a new episode bumping its viewership during this period, and overall has 10 episodes to count versus “The Rings of Power’s” eight, giving it more available minutes for streaming in the first place. However, an estimated one-third of “House of the Dragon’s” audience watches it via HBO’s cable channel rather than streaming on HBO Max, meaning this Nielsen-provided number is not reflective of its entire viewership.

Nielsen released additional data on both shows last week , giving some further insight into the audience contributing to the viewership on the two dramas. According to their analysis, at least 35% of “House of the Dragon” viewers were aged 18-34 while 42% of “The Rings of Power” audience were aged over 50. Also, 40% of “House of the Dragon” viewers also watched “The Rings of Power” and 35% of “The Rings Of Power” viewers also watched “House of the Dragon.”

Ryan Murphy continues to reign over the Top 10 chart with “The Watcher” despite Jeffrey Dahmer series “Monster” falling off the list. After being in third place in last week’s overall rankings, the show now occupies the fourth slot on the original programs chart with 599 million minutes viewed.

Created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, the mystery series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale took the No. 1 slot for the second consecutive week with almost 2.6 billion minutes viewed.

“The School for Good and Evil” debuted on the chart at No. 2 with 1.1 billion minutes viewed in its first six days of availability. Starring Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne, the film adaptation of Soman Chainani’s best-selling YA fantasy series of the same name follows best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) as they navigate an enchanted school for young heroes and villains — and find themselves on opposing sides of the battle between good and evil.

In fourth place is “The Sinner” with 935 million minutes viewed. The fourth and final season of the drama was added to Netflix in October – one year after the season aired on USA Network. “Love is Blind” also cracked the chart at No. 9 with 683 million minutes viewed following the release of the first four episodes of Season 3 on Oct. 19. With new episodes dropping each Wednesday until the final “I do’s” and reunion episode on Nov. 9, it’s presumable the show will remain on the chart in the coming weeks.

The third season of “Unsolved Mysteries” pushed the show to tenth place on the list. Following its Oct. 18 debut on Netflix, the paranormal documentary series earned 672 million minutes watched in Season 3’s first six days of availability.

Elsewhere on the chart is “The Blacklist” (807 million), “NCIS” (796 million), “Gilmore Girls” (792 million), “Cocomelon” (757 million).

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with overall streaming titles for Oct. 17-23 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IXvm_0jEwxmk500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQOcs_0jEwxmk500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xoen2_0jEwxmk500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRto2_0jEwxmk500
Variety

‘Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween’ Opening Takes China Box Office to $4 Billion Annual Total

Japanese animation film, “Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween” leaped to the top of the mainland China box office and gave the industry its best figures in six weeks. It also helped push the industry’s year-to-date cumulative past the $4 billion mark. The film opened with $11.7 million (RMB81.7 million) according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. That was a nearly 50% market share and a wide margin ahead of second placed title “The Tipping Point,” which had been the previous weekend’s winner. “The Tipping Point” earned $3.9 million (RMB27.6 million) in its second frame. Since releasing on Nov. 11 it has...
Variety

‘She Said’ Bombs: Why Aren’t Awards Season Movies Resonating With Audiences?

Quentin Tarantino has been blunt about the state of the movie business. On a recent episode of the director’s “Video Archives Podcast,” the man who helped usher in the golden age of indie film with “Pulp Fiction” declared this to be “the worst era in Hollywood history” matched only by other such nadirs as the 1950s and ’80s. “The good thing about being in a bad era of Hollywood cinema is (the films) that don’t conform [are] the ones that stand out from the pack,” he added. And that may be the case. The problem is that this crop of non-conformists...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rules With $67.3 Million, ‘She Said’ Flops With $2.2 Million Debut

Disney’s comic book sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its reign at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the 30th feature installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe collected $67.3 million between Friday and Sunday. But adult audiences continued to reject films pitched directly at them, steering clear of Universal’s “She Said,” a look at the pair of New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses. “Wakanda Forever,” which opened to $181 million and has generated $288 million in North America and $546.3 million globally to date. The film’s 63% drop was steeper than expected....
Variety

HBO Senior Vice President of Media Relations Angela Tarantino to Exit After Over 30 Years

Angela Tarantino, HBO’s senior vice president of media relations, is leaving the premium cabler after 32 years, Variety has confirmed. Tarantino first joined HBO in 1990 as an executive secretary. She rose through the ranks as a publicist before being promoted to vice president in 2004. She was named senior vice president in 2017. It was during that time that HBO became a dominant force in scripted originals, with many of the shows that Tarantino worked on going on to not only drive viewership but also substantial awards recognition. During her time at HBO, Tarantino has worked on press campaigns...
Variety

Will Ferrell Plays an ‘Insensitive’ Mattel CEO in ‘Barbie,’ Calls Film the ‘Ultimate Example of High Art and Low Art’

All of the talk around Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” has been devoted to Margot Robbie’s title character and Ryan Gosling’s Ken, but there’s a lot more to the movie than just those two parts. Will Ferrell confirmed for the first time in a new Wall Street Journal interview that he is playing the CEO of Mattel in the movie. The actor described his character as “insensitive” and “weird,” while also calling the movie a fusion of high and low art forms. “It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art,” Ferrell said about “Barbie.” “It’s a...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Cheryl Burke Shares Why She’s Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a Pro, Hopes to Become a Judge

Cheryl Burke is leaving “Dancing With the Stars” after Season 31 — and hopes she’ll be back in another capacity. In an interview with Variety, the professional dancer, who announced her exit via Instagram on Sunday, detailed the decision to leave after competing on 26 seasons. “If I were to just talk as an athlete, a dancer and a woman, my time has been up. I’m 38 years old. When I came on as a competitive dancer at 21, It was a different story,” she explains. “That decision in itself was really tough for me — to put everything aside, to come...
Variety

Danny Masterson Jury Says It Cannot Reach a Verdict

The jury in the Danny Masterson rape trial told the judge on Friday that it could not reach a verdict. However, Judge Charlaine Olmedo said that the jurors have not deliberated long enough to declare a mistrial. She ordered the jury to resume deliberations on Nov. 28, after taking a week off for Thanksgiving. Masterson, 46, faces charges of forcibly raping three woman at his home in the Hollywood Hills from 2001 to 2003. The charges carry a potential sentence of 45 years to life in prison. In a note to the judge, the jurors said they are “unable to reach a unanimous...
RadarOnline

Fired MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union’s Lawyer To Take On Network After Accusations She Racked Up $100k On Luxury Hotel Expenses

Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross has hired attorney Bryan Freedman to represent her in her fight with the network, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, the network decided to oust Cross unexpectedly and both she and her staff were abruptly shown the door. Many Cross supporters argued that MSNBC had been pressured by conservative mouthpieces who criticized the host. A source told Variety that the network and Cross had issues with what she chose to talk about on her weekend program. This week, sources came forward to claim Cross planned to “go out in a blaze” and...
Variety

Iran Puts Two Film and TV Stars Behind Bars For Boldly Protesting in Public Without Headscarfs

Popular Iranian actors Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi have been arrested and imprisoned in Iran after they appeared in public and on social media having removed their headscarves in a bold act of defiance and protest against the death of Mahsa Amini. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said that Ghaziani and Riahi are now both behind bars after being summoned by the country’s prosecutors in a probe due to “provocative” social media posts. Ghaziani, a film and theater actor who has won many acting accolades in Iran, on Saturday published a powerful video of herself on Instagram removing her hijab and...
Variety

Kelly Rowland Praises No-Show Chris Brown on AMAs Amid Boos, Canceled Michael Jackson Tribute Controversy

Amid a controversy over a Chris Brown-helmed Michael Jackson tribute on Sunday’s American Music Awards that reportedly was canceled at the eleventh hour, the singer won Favorite Male R&B Artist trophy and got a shout-out from Kelly Rowland. “Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” Rowland said, before responding to some booing and unclear shouts from the audience. “Excuse me, chill out,” she continued. “But I want to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great music, and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this...
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Star Will Sharpe Explains Ethan and Cameron’s ‘Toxic’ Friendship and Theo James’ Improvised Cheek Kisses

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers up to Episode 4 of “The White Lotus,” airing Sundays on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. Think you know Ethan? Think again. On Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” Will Sharpe plays the reserved, if not slightly awkward, tech guy who recently came into wealth and embarks on a couples getaway that turns out to be more than he bargained for. Paired with Aubrey Plaza’s pugnacious Harper, Theo James’ haughty Cameron and Meghann Fahy’s cheery Daphne, Ethan is a bit of a straight man. But Sharpe says that’s all about to change, and audiences shouldn’t be...
Variety

‘Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition’ Set at Magnolia Network (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Network is getting into the seasonal spirit with a special holiday edition of its hit series “Silos Baking Competition.” The sweet treat from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery, titled “Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition,” will premiere on Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Magnolia Network and streaming same-day on HBO Max, Discovery+ and the Magnolia app. Per Magnolia Network, “Filmed in front of a live audience at The Silos in Waco, Texas, five home bakers from across the country are challenged to perfect a favorite holiday cookie recipe for a $25,000 cash...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

James Cameron Cursed Out Fox Executive Who Begged Him to Make ‘Avatar’ Shorter: ‘Get the F— Out of My Office’

“Avatar” flying scenes weren’t the only point of contention between James Cameron and 20th Century Fox. The filmmaker revealed in a new GQ interview that he cursed at a Fox executive who begged him to make “Avatar” shorter, months before the 2009 epic would open in theaters and break box office records around the world. The film ran 162 minutes. Cameron said the executive saw a pre-release screening of “Avatar” and then approached him with a “stricken cancer-diagnosis expression.” The exec, who Cameron said would “go unnamed because this is a really negative review,” begged for a shorter runtime. “I said...
Variety

‘Dead to Me’ Creator and Cast Explain Season 3 Pregnancy Surprise and ‘Full Circle’ Meaning Behind That Devastating Ending

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from “Dead to Me” Season 3, now streaming on Netflix. Writer and executive producer Liz Feldman decided how to end “Dead to Me” while filming Season 2 in 2020 — but she still felt a bit of pressure when it actually came time to wrap up such a personal show. “I felt a little bit nervous about the idea of the story I’ve chosen to tell, even though it’s based in deep reality and Judy is a character who is inspired by multiple people, but mostly a friend of mine who passed away of cancer at 38,” Feldman tells...
Variety

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Set Artists Equity Studio Launch with RedBird Capital Partners

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting as business partners with the launch Artists Equity, a production venture backed by RedBird Capital Partners that vows to expand profit participation and provide a “talent-friendly” environment to creatives. Media investor Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird is said to have committed at least $100 million to funding the venture. Affleck will serve as CEO while Damon is chief content officer. Michael Joe, an alum of Universal Pictures and STX Films, has signed on as chief operating officer of the L.A.-based company. “Artists Equity was conceived from Matt’s and my longtime passion for the art of storytelling and...
Variety

On the Rise French Filmmaker David Depesseville Talks Orphan Drama ‘Astrakan,’ Preps ‘Les Nuits d’Octobre’(EXCLUSIVE)

MARRAKECH —  “Astrakan” director David Depesseville is following on from his debut feature, which plays in man competition at the Marrakech Film Festival, with a second film looking at another real-life French child drama. Although he’s keeping most specific details under wraps, he’s written the script for his follow-up film, which he will also direct. Carole Chassaing is producing.  “Les Nuits d’Octobre” is, he tells Variety, based on the true story of a child that was murdered in France in 2005, followed by a trial in 2015. Depesseville is interested in how the story was told in France. “I took lots of notes. I was...
Variety

Endemol Shine North America’s Tamaya Petteway Regains Licensing Oversight, Chris Lucero Joins as Executive Director of Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

Endemol Shine North America’s senior vice president of brand and digital partnerships Tamaya Petteway has once again added the studio’s licensing team to her purview, as NBCU and Sony vet Chris Lucero joins the Banijay-owned studio as executive director of licensing partnerships. Petteway, who has been with Endemol Shine North America since 2015, formerly led the company’s licensing initiatives from April 2016-August 2019, and will now head up the newly named brand partnerships, licensing and digital team for the studio. Between Petteway’s previous stint running the licensing team and now, Amber Sheppo was in the role from 2019 to 2021, then Scott...
Variety

Disney+’s Elton John Concert Displayed ‘Donald Trump’ in Captions Because of Technical Snafu, Not Hack

“Donald Trump” made an unexpected cameo in Disney+’s live broadcast of Elton John’s U.S. farewell concert — but the ex-president’s name popped up in the closed captions due to a technical glitch at the streaming service’s external vendor, not because a hack or an employee going rogue. Some Disney+ viewers watching “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” the artist’s final North American concert on Sunday, spotted errant “Donald Trump” text in the closed captions at a few points in the livestream, according to posts on social media. What happened? Reps for Disney+ declined to comment. According to a source familiar with the...
Variety

Variety

