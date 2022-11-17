ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

wmay.com

Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor

Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve aggravated battery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a Springfield Police investigation into an aggravated battery. Officials said the battery happened at a Circle K gas station located at 2461 West Monroe Street. The victim was a man in his 60s who walked with a cane; because […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters respond to garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a garage fire on South State Street late Friday night. Crews arrived on the scene at around 11:30 p.m. They put the fire under control and reported that the garage was exposed and had damage. After firefighters overhauled and cleared the unit, the scene was turned over to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield mayor plans to file for re-election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder plans to file for re-election on Monday. According to a press release, Langfelder has worked to protect the city’s workforce, increase community engagement and trust, enable police and firefighters to respond faster, among many other accolades. “When I was elected in 2015, I made the pledge that […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Eight trapped on balcony

Springfield Fire Department rescued eight people from the balcony of a burning apartment house late Sunday. This happened at 1015 South First Street at 10:46 p.m. The fire chief says nobody was hurt, and the damage was confined to one apartment, the roof and attic, and an outside staircase.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Jacksonville woman and teen arrested for home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman and a juvenile were arrested in Jacksonville for burglary and home invasion. The Jacksonville Police Department says 21-year-old Jasmine Powell and a 16-year-old juvenile entered an occupied house on Thursday. We're told that while they were in the house the two committed battery...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Mobile tattoo parlor owner speaks out after aldermen expressed concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details about the mobile tattoo parlor roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium, and its owner is speaking out after some aldermen expressed concerns. Anthony Killion, the owner of Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium said his business is no different than a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield firefighters rescue 8 from balcony

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Sunday night, multiple residents were trapped on a balcony from a structure fire in the 1000 Block of 1st Street. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:46 p.m. The first crews on the scene reported heavy fire from the west side...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Woman accused of killing 3-year-old has extensive DCFS history

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The woman accused of killing a 3-year-old Macoupin County boy has an extensive history with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Ashley Bottoms is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She's accused of killing Hunter Lee Drew on October 20, which is less than...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Police Investigating Early Morning Hit and Run With Stolen Vehicle

Police are investigating a vehicle theft after a hit-and-run crash early this morning. Jacksonville Police responded to the 500 block of South Diamond Street just before 3 am after a caller advised West Central Joint Dispatch that someone had wrecked their daughter’s truck before taking off on foot. According...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage

An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
wdbr.com

8 SFD vehicles respond to garage fire

A late-night fire last Friday on South State Street brought out 8 fire vehicles to extinguish the flames. When firefighters arrived around 11:30 they found the attached garage on fire. Firefighters checked the home for occupants and found it empty. They then had to force entry to the front and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Abuse of 3-year-old reported to DCFS week before death

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know that a week before a 3-year-old died, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was made aware of possible abuse. On October 20, police say Ashley Bottoms was breaking up a fight between two juveniles when she threw 3-year-old Hunter...
CARLINVILLE, IL

