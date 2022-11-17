Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor
Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Marks Three-Year Anniversary of Investigation into Mac Student Homicide
Saturday marks three years since a MacMurray student was found in his home with a gunshot wound and investigators are still searching for the teenager’s murderer. At 11:38 pm on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019, Jacksonville Police discovered 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham unresponsive after suffering from a gunshot wound inside his residence at 618 Jordan Street.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a Springfield Police investigation into an aggravated battery. Officials said the battery happened at a Circle K gas station located at 2461 West Monroe Street. The victim was a man in his 60s who walked with a cane; because […]
Springfield firefighters respond to garage fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a garage fire on South State Street late Friday night. Crews arrived on the scene at around 11:30 p.m. They put the fire under control and reported that the garage was exposed and had damage. After firefighters overhauled and cleared the unit, the scene was turned over to […]
Springfield mayor plans to file for re-election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder plans to file for re-election on Monday. According to a press release, Langfelder has worked to protect the city’s workforce, increase community engagement and trust, enable police and firefighters to respond faster, among many other accolades. “When I was elected in 2015, I made the pledge that […]
foxillinois.com
Families of victims in Lanphier High School stabbing sue District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The families of the victims of a stabbing at Lanphier High School one year ago are now suing District 186. Pierre Scott Junior, 18, was killed and another teenager was injured in the stabbing in November 2021 in front of the high school. Now 16-year-old...
wdbr.com
Eight trapped on balcony
Springfield Fire Department rescued eight people from the balcony of a burning apartment house late Sunday. This happened at 1015 South First Street at 10:46 p.m. The fire chief says nobody was hurt, and the damage was confined to one apartment, the roof and attic, and an outside staircase.
khqa.com
Jacksonville woman and teen arrested for home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman and a juvenile were arrested in Jacksonville for burglary and home invasion. The Jacksonville Police Department says 21-year-old Jasmine Powell and a 16-year-old juvenile entered an occupied house on Thursday. We're told that while they were in the house the two committed battery...
foxillinois.com
Mobile tattoo parlor owner speaks out after aldermen expressed concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details about the mobile tattoo parlor roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium, and its owner is speaking out after some aldermen expressed concerns. Anthony Killion, the owner of Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium said his business is no different than a...
foxillinois.com
Springfield firefighters rescue 8 from balcony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Sunday night, multiple residents were trapped on a balcony from a structure fire in the 1000 Block of 1st Street. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:46 p.m. The first crews on the scene reported heavy fire from the west side...
newschannel20.com
Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
Ladders used to safely rescue trapped residents in Springfield apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Ten people were displaced after an apartment caught fire on Sunday night. Springfield Fire Department responded to an alarm at South 1st St., between Scarritt St. and West Allen St. and also received a call from neighbor called reporting flames. While fire crews were in route to the location, they were […]
foxillinois.com
Woman accused of killing 3-year-old has extensive DCFS history
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The woman accused of killing a 3-year-old Macoupin County boy has an extensive history with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Ashley Bottoms is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She's accused of killing Hunter Lee Drew on October 20, which is less than...
wlds.com
Police Investigating Early Morning Hit and Run With Stolen Vehicle
Police are investigating a vehicle theft after a hit-and-run crash early this morning. Jacksonville Police responded to the 500 block of South Diamond Street just before 3 am after a caller advised West Central Joint Dispatch that someone had wrecked their daughter’s truck before taking off on foot. According...
Skokie woman killed in I-55 wrong way crash near Springfield; driver charged with 1st degree murder
Lauren Wegner of Skokie was killed in a wrong way crash on I-55 near Springfield on November 8; her parents said she was on her way to see friends.
foxillinois.com
Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
newschannel20.com
Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
wdbr.com
8 SFD vehicles respond to garage fire
A late-night fire last Friday on South State Street brought out 8 fire vehicles to extinguish the flames. When firefighters arrived around 11:30 they found the attached garage on fire. Firefighters checked the home for occupants and found it empty. They then had to force entry to the front and...
foxillinois.com
Abuse of 3-year-old reported to DCFS week before death
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know that a week before a 3-year-old died, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was made aware of possible abuse. On October 20, police say Ashley Bottoms was breaking up a fight between two juveniles when she threw 3-year-old Hunter...
