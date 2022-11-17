A 4-year-old girl and her mother were found fatally shot at a Maryland hotel, and police say they have arrested an acquaintance of the mother in connection with their deaths. Hagerstown police said the victims are 4-year-old Khori Ashton and her mother, Elise Wars, 40. Staff at the APM Inn and Suites in Hagerstown found their bodies Wednesday in a room at the hotel, which is located at at 431 Dual Highway. They called police about 4:20 p.m.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO