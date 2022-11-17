Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Juvenile reported missing to Chambersburg Police
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A missing juvenile was reported to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police are currently searching for Milton Facundo-Garcia who was last seen by his guardians on November 9, at 3 p.m. If you see Facundo-Garcia, contact police at 717-264-4131.
local21news.com
Teen and infant reported missing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was reported on Missingkids.org that Sonia C. Chub, 17, along with Lizabeth P. Chub (infant), of Red Lion, York County have been reported missing since October 29, 2022. Sonia is described to be white female, about 5'0" in height, around 110 lbs., with black...
Police searching for juvenile missing for two weeks
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen approximately two weeks ago. Alvaro Lopez-Lopez fled from his residence, according to police. A Chambersburg resident reported him missing on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on Lopez-Lopez's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to crimewatch...
local21news.com
Two 16-year-olds arrested for stealing vapes in Lancaster Co., police say
Authorities have arrested two 16-year-olds for the alleged break-in of a business and theft of multiple vape pens. In a report from the Manheim Borough Police Department, the pair were seen on surveillance cameras at a Sunoco on N. Main St. on Oct. 16 at 1:05 a.m. Police say that...
local21news.com
Two allegedly kept and neglected 25 cats in their Franklin County home
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating a bizarre incident where two homeowners allegedly kept and neglected 25 cats. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officials were called to the unit block of West Catherine St. on Aug. 9 to check on the welfare of numerous cats at the residence.
local21news.com
Gun safe injures two firefighters as they battle blaze at Adams County home
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two firefighters were left with injuries after they were working to control a raging fire at an Adams County home. According to the Bendersville Community Fire Asst. Chief, Tyler Kime, the fire started in a home on the 100 block of Reservoir Rd. at around 6:00 a.m. on Nov. 20.
local21news.com
Riley Williams found guilty on multiple charges for role in Jan.6 riot
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Riley Williams, a Harrisburg resident accused of directing the riot during the Jan. 6 insurrection, has been found guilt on six counts today. According to CBS reporter, Scott McFarlane, after a fourth partial day of deliberations, a verdict was reached on some of the counts against her.
Two firefighters injured in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured after responding to a call Sunday morning in Adams County. Around 6 a.m., Nov. 20, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyron Township. According to a Facebook post by Bendersville Community Fire Department, crews...
Firefighters hurt while battling central Pa. house fire: report
Two firefighters were injured after responding to a house fire in Adams County on Sunday morning. The fire took place in the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyrone Township. Emergency dispatchers say the call came in just after 6 a.m., according to a report on WGAL News 8. When...
Woman charged after keeping 25 cats in central Pa. home: police
A Franklin County woman is charged with animal cruelty and neglect after 25 cats were found in her Chambersburg home. Officers were called to Trisha Pittman’s home on West Catherine Street on Aug. 9, to check on the welfare of the animals in the home, Chambersburg police said Friday.
skooknews.com
Woman Facing Charges After Leading Police in Pursuit on Burma Road and Crashing
A woman from York County is facing charges after leading police in a several mile-long pursuit on the Burma Road and crashing in Ryan Township on Saturday. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, Borough Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Russell Street and South Third Street for a motor vehicle accident.
York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.
dcnewsnow.com
Man arrested in murders of mother, her 4-year-old daughter at Hagerstown hotel
The Hagerstown Police Department said it made an arrest in the killings of a woman and her 4-year-old daughter. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/police-investigate-double-homicide-in-hagerstown-hotel/. Man arrested in murders of mother, her 4-year-old …. The Hagerstown Police Department said it made an arrest in the killings of a woman and her 4-year-old...
Alert Issued For 58-Year-Old Man In Harford County Who Hasn't Been Seen Since August
An alert has been issued by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a man who has been missing in the region for months. Michael Earl Reed, 58, was reported missing by concerned friends and family and has not been seen since Sunday, Sept. 7, according to the sheriff's office.
WGAL
Three people charged in beating death in York
YORK, Pa. — Three people were charged in connection with a beating death in York following a grand jury investigation. Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, both of York, were charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover, was charged with...
NBC Washington
4-Year-Old Girl and Her Mother Found Slain at Hotel in Hagerstown, Maryland
A 4-year-old girl and her mother were found fatally shot at a Maryland hotel, and police say they have arrested an acquaintance of the mother in connection with their deaths. Hagerstown police said the victims are 4-year-old Khori Ashton and her mother, Elise Wars, 40. Staff at the APM Inn and Suites in Hagerstown found their bodies Wednesday in a room at the hotel, which is located at at 431 Dual Highway. They called police about 4:20 p.m.
abc27.com
Man died in Perry County crash
WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
Student fight put Dauphin County high school on lockdown, district says
A Dauphin County high school was on lockdown Monday after an altercation between students, officials said. Central Dauphin East High School’s lockdown has been lifted as of 11:30 a.m. and classes have resumed, according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. It’s unclear how many students were involved or if anyone...
Double Hotel Homicide Under Investigation In Hagerstown: Police
Authorities say that a double homicide in a Maryland hotel - possibly a mother and young daughter, according to a report - is under investigation after two bodies were found on Wednesday afternoon. In Washington County, embers of the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the APM Inn and Suites on...
local21news.com
Multi-vehicle crash involving truck loaded with junk cars in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials encountered a messy scene last night that involved numerous vehicles after a car and truck loaded with multiple junk cars collided. According to Strinestown Community Fire crew, the accident happened on the 500 block of Susquehanna Trail at around 5:40 p.m. The crash...
Comments / 0