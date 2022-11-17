ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

local21news.com

Juvenile reported missing to Chambersburg Police

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A missing juvenile was reported to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police are currently searching for Milton Facundo-Garcia who was last seen by his guardians on November 9, at 3 p.m. If you see Facundo-Garcia, contact police at 717-264-4131.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Teen and infant reported missing in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was reported on Missingkids.org that Sonia C. Chub, 17, along with Lizabeth P. Chub (infant), of Red Lion, York County have been reported missing since October 29, 2022. Sonia is described to be white female, about 5'0" in height, around 110 lbs., with black...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for juvenile missing for two weeks

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen approximately two weeks ago. Alvaro Lopez-Lopez fled from his residence, according to police. A Chambersburg resident reported him missing on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on Lopez-Lopez's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to crimewatch...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Riley Williams found guilty on multiple charges for role in Jan.6 riot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Riley Williams, a Harrisburg resident accused of directing the riot during the Jan. 6 insurrection, has been found guilt on six counts today. According to CBS reporter, Scott McFarlane, after a fourth partial day of deliberations, a verdict was reached on some of the counts against her.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Two firefighters injured in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured after responding to a call Sunday morning in Adams County. Around 6 a.m., Nov. 20, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyron Township. According to a Facebook post by Bendersville Community Fire Department, crews...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Woman Facing Charges After Leading Police in Pursuit on Burma Road and Crashing

A woman from York County is facing charges after leading police in a several mile-long pursuit on the Burma Road and crashing in Ryan Township on Saturday. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, Borough Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Russell Street and South Third Street for a motor vehicle accident.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.
YORK COUNTY, PA
dcnewsnow.com

Man arrested in murders of mother, her 4-year-old daughter at Hagerstown hotel

The Hagerstown Police Department said it made an arrest in the killings of a woman and her 4-year-old daughter. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/police-investigate-double-homicide-in-hagerstown-hotel/. Man arrested in murders of mother, her 4-year-old …. The Hagerstown Police Department said it made an arrest in the killings of a woman and her 4-year-old...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WGAL

Three people charged in beating death in York

YORK, Pa. — Three people were charged in connection with a beating death in York following a grand jury investigation. Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, both of York, were charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover, was charged with...
YORK, PA
NBC Washington

4-Year-Old Girl and Her Mother Found Slain at Hotel in Hagerstown, Maryland

A 4-year-old girl and her mother were found fatally shot at a Maryland hotel, and police say they have arrested an acquaintance of the mother in connection with their deaths. Hagerstown police said the victims are 4-year-old Khori Ashton and her mother, Elise Wars, 40. Staff at the APM Inn and Suites in Hagerstown found their bodies Wednesday in a room at the hotel, which is located at at 431 Dual Highway. They called police about 4:20 p.m.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
abc27.com

Man died in Perry County crash

WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Student fight put Dauphin County high school on lockdown, district says

A Dauphin County high school was on lockdown Monday after an altercation between students, officials said. Central Dauphin East High School’s lockdown has been lifted as of 11:30 a.m. and classes have resumed, according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. It’s unclear how many students were involved or if anyone...
local21news.com

Multi-vehicle crash involving truck loaded with junk cars in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials encountered a messy scene last night that involved numerous vehicles after a car and truck loaded with multiple junk cars collided. According to Strinestown Community Fire crew, the accident happened on the 500 block of Susquehanna Trail at around 5:40 p.m. The crash...
YORK COUNTY, PA

