Unseasonably cold weather continues across Northeast Oklahoma. Highs will only reach the mid 40s from Grand Lake through Miami. We are in for a very cold night tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chill near 12. It will stay below average through the weekend, too. We do see a warming trend next week though. Highs will easily be in the 50s.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO