KSNT
Cold night, warmer weather heads into Kansas by late Sunday
The cold weather sticking around for another night as we look for clear sky conditions and low temperatures dipping into the upper 10s for the start of the day on Sunday. Wind should let up, so not looking at significant wind chill issue overnight. We are finally seeing signs of...
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/19/22
We are in for a very cold night tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chill near 12. It will stay below average through the weekend, too. We do see a warming trend next week though. Highs will easily be in the 50s. Future cast shows another shot of colder air […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/19/22
Unseasonably cold weather continues across Northeast Oklahoma. Highs will only reach the mid 40s from Grand Lake through Miami. We are in for a very cold night tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chill near 12. It will stay below average through the weekend, too. We do see a warming trend next week though. Highs will easily be in the 50s.
Cold Friday, then mercury will rise this weekend in NW Kansas
Below normal temperatures Friday will give way to a more pleasant weekend, the National Weather Service in Dodge City reported. The high Friday is not expected to get above the freezing mark, with sustained northwest winds of 11 to 14 mph. The overnight low will drop to the mid- to upper-teens.
Meteor shower to appear above Kansas, here’s when
Nocturnal Kansans willing to withstand the cold will have the opportunity to see a meteor shower on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Kansas Gas Service bills will include fee for 2021 winter storm
Starting in December, Kansas Gas Service (KGS) customers will notice a new separate fee on their monthly bill that will increase the cost by about $5.
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kansas Public Radio
KPR Presents: Kansas 1972, Through the Camera's Lens
How did Kansas photographers in the early 1970s engage with Kansas and Kansans in their work? Terry Evans used her camera to capture the stories of Kansans, especially in rural spaces, who were experiencing the effects of social and economic change. And Gordon Parks used the camera’s perspective to work through his complicated relationship with Kansas. It's the latest episode of "Kansas 1972," produced by Kara Heitz.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Powerball $92.9 million winning ticket sold in Kansas
TOPEKA —The Powerball jackpot was hit in Kansas on Saturday night for the first time since 2012! The winning numbers in the November 19 Powerball drawing were 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64 Powerball 10. The grand prize jackpot in the drawing was $92,900,000 for the annuity option or $47,309,601 for the cash option, according to a media release from the Kansas Lottery.
KAKE TV
Driver thrown from vehicle in fatal Kansas crash, patrol says
ST MARYS, Kan. (KAKE) - A Topeka woman has died following a rollover crash in northeast Kansas Sunday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place around 6 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 24 west of St. Marys when 22-year-old Alexis Ward was driving west and her Honda Accord left the road. She over corrected, left the road on the opposite side, over corrected again and rolled the car.
fourstateshomepage.com
Google settles with Missouri, 39 other states over location tracking practices
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Multinational tech giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states over its location tracking practices. It’s the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in United States history. Missouri’s share of the settlement is nearly $8.7 million. The 40 attorneys...
Kansas gas customers to see new surcharge on bill starting in December
Kansas Gas Service announced Friday it will include a separate line item labeled “Winter Event Securitized Cost” on residential and commercial customer billing statements starting in December.
columbusnews-report.com
Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD
The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri researchers test wastewater for the flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Researchers in Missouri have been testing wastewater for spikes of COVID-19 for nearly three years, but could the samples also be tested for the flu?. Missouri is reporting more than 4,000 flu cases. Normally, the state doesn’t see those numbers until late December. With the current “tripledemic,” RSV [respiratory syncytial virus], influenza and COVID-19, are there any detectors in your wastewater that could warn the state of possible spikes?
Wichita Eagle
How will Kansas enforce marijuana ban as recreational sales begin in bordering Missouri?
As Missouri prepares to allow recreational marijuana sales, Kansas law enforcement agencies operating in the Kansas City area have no plans to change how they enforce their state’s total ban on the drug. “We are going to continue to enforce all state and local laws as they relate to...
Study shows one-third of Kansas homes can’t afford energy bills due to inflation
As inflation continues to cause pain in the pocketbooks for Kansans, a new study released by LendingTree shows 32% of households in Kansas cannot afford their utility bills.
