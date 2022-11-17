Still some clouds around today. High of 34 and low of 24 today. No snow today. Terre Haute right now is cold and a west wind. Temps are cold. Wind chills even lower. Water vapor satellite has moistire around here. Satellite has clouds for us but not much on radar. We stay dry the next 48 hours. Next rain chance later next week. Temps will warm next week. Tonight, some clearing and cold at 18. Tomorrow, sunny and 38. Warmer next week and some rain possible late next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO