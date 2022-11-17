Read full article on original website
Cold weekend
Still some clouds around today. High of 34 and low of 24 today. No snow today. Terre Haute right now is cold and a west wind. Temps are cold. Wind chills even lower. Water vapor satellite has moistire around here. Satellite has clouds for us but not much on radar. We stay dry the next 48 hours. Next rain chance later next week. Temps will warm next week. Tonight, some clearing and cold at 18. Tomorrow, sunny and 38. Warmer next week and some rain possible late next week.
First-ever "Feztival of Trees" aims to spruce up your holiday décor
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) Are you Looking to spruce up your Christmas decorations? A new event making its debut in Terre Haute aims to help with that!. The Zorah Shrine is presenting its first annual Feztival of Trees! The event is Nov. 19 through Nov. 26. Fifty-six fully decorated artificial...
Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
Vigo County bridge reopens after it was closed for construction
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A well-traveled road in Vigo County is reopening after some major construction. Greencastle Road will be open for the first time in several months. County crews have been working to replace a bridge on the road since August. The bridge reconstruction project wrapped up Thursday...
Farmersburg home destroyed by fire
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in Farmersburg this afternoon. Crews were dispatched just before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of West Cyrus Street. Residents were in the home when the fire started, but escaped without injury. The Thunderbird Fire Department is investigating the fire. The home […]
Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
Infant and Toddler Killed in Trailer Fire in Clay County
On Wednesday November 16, 2022 at or around 8:32 pm the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls of a structure fire in Northview Country Estates which is located at 3805 W SR 340 in Clay County Indiana. One caller indicated that as she looked out of her window she noticed flames in her neighbor’s home while the others reiterated that the trailer was fully engulfed with flames coming out of the roof.
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
Crews battle Monrovia restaurant fire
MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
Restoring the Mecca Schoolhouse after devastating fire
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A heartbreaking fire in Parke County left many shocked. Now, the community of Mecca is coming together to collect historical artifacts that were in the school building. Scott Simpson, a member of the Mecca School Governing Board, spoke on how even in the midst of...
Vigo County crash sends one person to the hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — One person was sent to the hospital tonight, after a two car crash in Vigo County. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies, the accident happened at South Lama Street and State Road 46. After the crash, State Road 46 was temporarily closed, but it has since reopened. Deputies stated that […]
New nature preserve added in Greene County
A state commission has approved a new nature preserve in Greene County. The Natural Resources Commission approved the dedication of Clemens Place on Clifty Creek Nature Preserve dedication at its meeting Tuesday. The 58-acre nature preserve will include part of Clifty Creek canyon. This will be the 297th state-designated site...
700 Thanksgiving turkeys given away to local families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families are struggling with high Thanksgiving food prices this year. Now, several local organizations are coming together to help hundreds have a Thanksgiving meal to remember this year. On Saturday, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank hosted its biggest Bread and Produce Market of the...
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
Two Children Die in Clay County Mobile Home Fire
BRAZIL, Ind. – A 3-year-old and 3-month-old died in a Brazil mobile home fire Wednesday night, says Clay County Coroner Nick French. They were identified as Athena Holdbrook, 3, and Aries Romine, 3 months old, Wednesday afternoon. They lived in a mobile home in the North View County Estates which is on the west side of Brazil. An autopsy report says their cause of death was smoke inhalation.
"Just don't give up" - Firefighter with stage 4 cancer stays the night outside to spread awareness, feed those in need
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A fireman who has long outlived his prognosis of just six weeks to live is giving back to the community this holiday season. Tony Shipman has lived years beyond what doctors told him he would. He's a stage four cancer patient but isn't letting that...
Three-Vehicle Accident in Front of Bobes in Washington
A three-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening at approximately 6 p.m. on S. State Road 57 in front of Bobes in Washington. The southbound lane was closed for approximately 25 minutes before being reopened. Within a half-hour, first responders had cleaned up the scene.
Terre Haute Prepared for Continued Population Decline.
The City of Terre Haute has made a commitment to population decline. Local leaders have placed all their bets on tourism and taxation to potentially offset the continued exodus of residents from Terre Haute. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has shown the steady, drip, drip, drip, of jobs and the...
Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
Here and There and Everywhere
