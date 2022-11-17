ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Scattered Snowfall possible Friday with the highest snowfall amounts on Great Lakes

By Anna Meyers
 3 days ago

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 17TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 17TH: 29°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lake effect snowfall along with strong winds as we have a Canadian airmass overhead. Full forecast is found below:

TONIGHT:

The low temperature from Thursday to Friday will be in the mid-20’s. Scattered lake-effect snow showers are possible but majority of the snow will be to our north and to our west; mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Winds will calm down in the overnight hours.

TOMORROW:

Friday we will see a high temperature in the upper 30’s as the cold Canadian air mass is in place and a surface cold front moves through. Scattered lake-effect snow is mostly out of our area at this point, but we have the potential to see snow during the afternoon as the weak front moves through. Snowfall will be light close to a trace for most, but in western Steuben County accumulation could reach a few inches total for Wednesday through Friday.

WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Buffalo, N.Y. has the potential to see a historic snow event as heavy lake effect snow is forecasted for the area. They are forecasted to see 2-4 feet of snow with locally higher amounts possible along with winds around 35 miles per hour. This lake effect event will have little to no impact on us here in the Twin Tiers.

The cold front moves through Friday to Saturday dropping temperatures even lower in the 30’s and overnight lows will reach the teens. Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday as we see an upper-level low pressure system move through. We are watching for the potential of snow squalls on Sunday. Temperatures for the work week will be in the 40’s.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 38 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, BREEZY
HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY
HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

