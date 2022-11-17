ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Crews fight fire at business plaza in Holland

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a business plaza that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland. The initial call came in around 7:40 p.m. for the commercial structure fire on Angola Road just past South McCord Road. The battalion chief at the...
HOLLAND, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person shot, one stabbed in two weekend incidents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating two separate incidents that occurred over the weekend, which resulted in the hospitalization of two individuals for non-life threatening injuries. On Saturday, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue in central Toledo shortly after 7 p.m. regarding a stabbing....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Municipal Court closed Monday due to water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to a water main break, all Toledo Municipal Court cases scheduled to appear Monday will be rescheduled. Administrators posted the announcement to their Facebook page around 6 a.m. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation

MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
MAUMEE, OH
wlen.com

Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Crash that Injured Officer

Toledo, OH – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on eastbound U.S. Route 24 near state milepost 64. At the time of the crash, a Trooper from the Toledo Post was investigating a previous crash when his patrol car was struck. The patrol...
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

Woman hits tree, killed in Williams County, Ohio crash

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to have played a role in the death of a woman who died after her car left the road and slammed into a tree late Sunday evening. The crash took place at around 11 p.m. on State...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
fox2detroit.com

Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Nature’s Nursery partners with area businesses for animal meet and greets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Giving Tuesday follows Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Sunday and Cyber Monday, and it is the global day of giving and supporting non-profits organizations on Nov. 29. This year, Nature’s Nursery is taking Giving Tuesday on the go. Giving Tuesday is the single biggest day of...
TOLEDO, OH

