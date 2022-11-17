Read full article on original website
Crews fight fire at business plaza in Holland
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a business plaza that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland. The initial call came in around 7:40 p.m. for the commercial structure fire on Angola Road just past South McCord Road. The battalion chief at the...
“Sock it to the homeless problem” hosted by Toledo Hemp Center and area businesses
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Hemp Center has teamed up with Ohio and Michigan businesses to host the “sock it to the homeless problem,” sock collection drive. The collection began on Nov. 1, and will continue through the winter with Dec. 18 and Jan. 22 being designated as distribution dates.
TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
One person shot, one stabbed in two weekend incidents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating two separate incidents that occurred over the weekend, which resulted in the hospitalization of two individuals for non-life threatening injuries. On Saturday, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue in central Toledo shortly after 7 p.m. regarding a stabbing....
Police chase ends in violent crash at Northwood storage facility
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A police chase ended violently at a Northwood storage facility early on Saturday morning. An employee at Storage Rentals of America on East Andrus Rd. said the car slammed through a chained gate and crashed into one of the storage units just before 3 a.m. Surveillance...
Toledo Municipal Court closed Monday due to water main break
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to a water main break, all Toledo Municipal Court cases scheduled to appear Monday will be rescheduled. Administrators posted the announcement to their Facebook page around 6 a.m. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here...
Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County
Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation
MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Crash that Injured Officer
Toledo, OH – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on eastbound U.S. Route 24 near state milepost 64. At the time of the crash, a Trooper from the Toledo Post was investigating a previous crash when his patrol car was struck. The patrol...
Woman hits tree, killed in Williams County, Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to have played a role in the death of a woman who died after her car left the road and slammed into a tree late Sunday evening. The crash took place at around 11 p.m. on State...
Suspected car thief arrested after high-speed pursuit crosses state border
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a vehicle in Ohio and leading police on a chase across the Michigan border into Monroe County. Police were notified at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 that officers with the Toledo Police Department were in...
1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning
Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit.
House of Dank Brings Back Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
The cannabis retailer will host their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Tuesday, November, 22nd at four of their Michigan locations. Free turkeys will be distributed to families and individuals when the doors open at each House of Dank, while supplies last.
Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling flames at Wyandot County Dairy Farm
WYANDOT—Crawford County Now has learned that responders are actively working a fire at Vandongen Dairy Farm in Wyandot County. Crawford County Now will update this breaking news as new information becomes available.
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
Nature’s Nursery partners with area businesses for animal meet and greets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Giving Tuesday follows Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Sunday and Cyber Monday, and it is the global day of giving and supporting non-profits organizations on Nov. 29. This year, Nature’s Nursery is taking Giving Tuesday on the go. Giving Tuesday is the single biggest day of...
money spread outPhoto by Giorgio Trovato (Creative Commons) Toledo and Lucas County plan to use federal pandemic-relief dollars toward erasing residents’ medical debt, in an effort to help handle a problem that is costing consumers nationwide at least $195 billion.
