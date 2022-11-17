Read full article on original website
My Clallam County
Makah fires: Wind dies and choppers are in the air as firefighters make progress
NEAH BAY – We got an update on the wildfires burning on the Makah Indian Reservation from Tribe Chairman TJ Greene Friday morning. He said the strong winds died down overnight, which allowed the grounded DNR helicopters to begin water drops this morning. Greene said fire crews on the ground were able to stop the fires from spreading and the fires were shrinking in size.
q13fox.com
Fire near Neah Bay prompts evacuations, school closures
NEAH BAY, Wash. - A wildfire at the far northwestern tip of the Olympic Peninsula prompted more than 100 people to evacuate neighborhoods in Neah Bay on Thursday, and nearby schools have closed. The fire is burning on the remote Makah Indian reservation near Hobuck Lake, Makah Tribal Chairman T.J....
My Clallam County
Update: Searchers find missing Port Angeles woman deceased
PORT ANGELES -A 73-year-old Port Angeles woman who was reported missing Friday, has been found deceased. At about 6:30 pm Friday, search and rescue teams from Clallam and Jefferson Counties, assisted by a Washington State Patrol aviation team, located 73-year-old Margaret “Maggie” O’Brien. Her body was found about 100 yards into a wooded area in the area of upper Mount Pleasant Road. Sheriff’s officials say the cause of death is suspected to be of natural causes.
My Clallam County
State Public Lands chief announces total ban on commercial net pen fish farming “forever”
OLYMPIA – Despite what a spokesman for the state Department of Natural Resources told us earlier this week, the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribes hopes of building a new net pen facility in Port Angeles Harbor were dashed today. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday on Bainbridge Island...
My Clallam County
Where did the $14.5M in infrastructure funds to Clallam County go?
CLALLAM COUNTY – The new federal “Infrastructure Law” awarded funds to pay for six transportation projects in Clallam County this year totaling nearly $14.5 million. Five of those were formula funding, based on a disbursement system set by Congress; the sixth and largest was an $8.6 million competitive grant awarded to the Port of Port Angeles.
My Clallam County
PA Council agrees to raise property taxes
PORT ANGELES – The Port Angeles City Council has passed two property tax levy increases to go towards next year’s budget. This week, the council unanimously agreed to raise property taxes by one percent as allowed under state law each year. They also agreed to levying an additional 10 cents per every $1,000 of assessed value, for the fireman’s pension.
