On November 8, 2022 at approximately 8:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Pedro Luna, 22, of Hope, AR. Mr. Luna was arrested and charged with possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and 4 counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of West Ave. B Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Luna was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.

HOPE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO