Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Chapel Hart bringing Glory Days tour to El Dorado
The public sale of tickets for the El Dorado appearance of Chapel Hart starts at 10 a.m. Friday. The country music trio from Poplarville, MS will be in concert at the First Financial Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 with special guest Lucas Hoge. Chapel Hart was inducted...
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Caddo Valley Flea Market changes hands
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Nov. 4 through Nov. 18 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. Clay...
Jonesboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Camden Fairview High School football team will have a game with Valley View High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
arkadelphian.com
OBU student takes a spin on Wheel of Fortune
Sarah Spakes, a student at Ouachita Baptist University, is appearing as part of “College Week” on Wheel of Fortune. During this week of shows, all the contestants are college students going head-to-head spinning the Wheel to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations, new cars, and cash prizes by solving hangman-style puzzles.
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
On November 8, 2022 at approximately 8:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Pedro Luna, 22, of Hope, AR. Mr. Luna was arrested and charged with possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and 4 counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of West Ave. B Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Luna was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
magnoliareporter.com
Camden man dies after vehicle hits embankment in Stephens
A Camden man died about 2:50 a.m. Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck on the west side of Stephens. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jacob Marks, 20, of Camden was driving a 2002 Chevrolet northbound on U.S. 79. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment at Tidwell Street.
magnoliareporter.com
Central Elementary School names Students of the Month
Teachers at Central Elementary School in Magnolia choose a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom. Central Students of the Month for November are as follows. Jazmine Goza, Kyleigh Moore, Kaden Mallory, Kae'Leigh Crow, Ja'Marion Mack, Jaylon Davis, Kharstyn Smith, Jabrea Ratliff, Hamad Al Soufi. Fourth Grade. Front Row: A'Laishya...
arkadelphian.com
Man arrested for abuse of mental patient
CADDO VALLEY — An Arkadelphia man faces felony charges after authorities say he broke the nose of an Arkadelphia Human Development Center resident. Mario Devon Charles, 45, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 15, by Arkansas State Police for abuse or endangerment of an impaired person. An affidavit released Wednesday states that Charles punched the resident, sending him to the emergency room with a broken nose.
Comments / 0