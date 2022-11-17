Read full article on original website
Richmond’s favorite burger shop hosts Thanksgiving giveaway
Phila Burger Station, which serves up some of East Bay’s best burgers, is also a place where local families in need can fetch free turkeys and all the fixings ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Sunday, community organizations and volunteers gathered to host the fourth annual charity event in...
Longtime benefactor donates 679 turkeys to St. Anthony's Dining Room in S.F.
SAN FRANCISCO -- For many, the holiday season is a time for giving to those who are less fortunate and that's especially true right before Thanksgiving. In San Francisco's Tenderloin District, one donation has risen above the rest and shows what one committed individual can accomplish.On Saturday, the St Anthony's Foundation building was once again bustling with activity after a long COVID hiatus. This time, volunteers were putting together hundreds of hygiene kits to hand out to the people who call the Tenderloin home."Feels good. It's good to treat people well," said volunteer Chris Wibfli.As he watched them work, St....
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
Richmond Metro By T-Mobile announce Black Friday, Christmas giveaways
This Richmond cellular store has a direct line to the North Porth. The Metro By T-Mobile store in Richmond says it is giving out free tablets and phones now through Thursday, Nov. 25, and will host its annual Christmas toy giveaway and free photos with Santa Claus event on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to Ian Hammand, co-owner of the family business.
Blanket Drive aims to spread warmth for families and pets
They say sharing is caring, and the “Spread the Warmth Blanket Drive” is offering a warm way for local residents to show family and pet shelters in Contra Costa County how much they care. Taking place now through December 18, and overseen by Love Apparent Senior Services, the...
Cal althletes to help distribute holiday dinners at Bay Area Rescue Mission
Members of the U.C. Berkeley baseball, volleyball, and beach volleyball teams be in Richmond on Tuesday to help distribute holiday dinners to financially distressed families at the Bay Area Rescue Mission (BARM). BARM is hosting its annual turkey dinner giveaway from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at its facility at...
7x7.com
22 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.21.22)
Move your feet before you eat by joining a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning. We rounded up the best ways to spend Thanksgiving week in the Bay Area including volunteer events, World Cup watch parties, seasonal cocktails, The Godfather with the SF Symphony, the Black Women's Roots Festival, and the debut of San Francisco's new Central Subway.
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
Eater
10 Worthwhile Places to Eat and Drink in Walnut Creek
The Walnut Creek area is awash in smaller, local chains — and, honestly, it makes sense, given the larger restaurant spaces, (somewhat) plentiful parking, and hot summer (and not-too-cold winter) weather perfect for outdoor patios and strolling the Main Street drag. Still, there are a number of homegrown favorites worth trying while you’re in the area, whether you’re shopping around Broadway Plaza or some other reason that brings you to this region. Here’s where to snag a bite to eat when Cheesecake Factory doesn’t quite fit your food needs.
3 San Francisco restaurants among Esquire's best new restaurants in America
Corey Lee's new Korean barbecue restaurant and two other SF spots were recognized.
Eater
This Beloved Gumbo Pop-Up Is Opening Its First Location in the Bayview
Fans of the Outer Sunset farmer’s market’s Gumbo Social rejoice: Dontaye Ball’s powerful gumbo has found a permanent home in the Bayview. The business will move into the former Frisco Fried location at 5176 3rd Street. The permanent location plans to feature a “build your own gumbo” menu in addition to vegan, smoked turkey, and the traditional sausage bowl. Five different po’ boys, Ball’s California greens, and a slew of other vegan options that the entrepreneur trialed at the farmer’s market will also be on deck. Ball will have desserts curated by Yes Pudding for the space, a relationship he built through both businesses being at the farmer’s market.
The Almanac Online
Cocoa & Butter closing its doors months after opening on University Avenue
The display case filled with baked goods and sweets at Cocoa & Butter in Palo Alto. Courtesy Rafae Bhatti. Cocoa & Butter, a French bakery and patisserie that opened a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Palo Alto seven months ago, announced Nov. 16 that it has closed the shop, offering its goods only through online orders.
LIST: Holiday 2022 events happening in San Francisco Bay Area
Looking to add some jolliness to your holiday plans? We've got you covered. We've compiled a list of events happening across the Bay Area to get you in the holiday spirit!
Where fall colors peak around the San Francisco Bay Area
If you didn't make it to the Sierra Nevada to see the fall foliage this year, you're still in luck.
potreroview.net
Why I Choose to Raise My Son in San Francisco
I didn’t plan anything. I arrived in San Francisco by car on September 11, 2008 around 9 p.m., young, single and childless. My journey driving across the country culminating in a steep climb up 17th Street, then freely flowing without the makeshift plaza, past the supersized rainbow flag in the Castro.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA
Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
‘The Backyard’ opens in Richmond
A new restaurant called “The Backyard” is serving up breakfast and lunch adjacent to Whale Point Marine & Hardware in Richmond, according to the Richmond City Manager’s Office. The Backyard is located at 205 Cutting Blvd. (at 2nd St.) and opens Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m....
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms
Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
