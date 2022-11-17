ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS’ Amy Reisenbach Addresses Staff By Saying “Broadcast Is Not Dead … Surrender Is Not In My Vocabulary”

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fBwq_0jEwvQd500

Newly installed entertainment president Amy Reisenbach sent a memo to staff today to bolster confidence in CBS and to remind her team that “broadcast is not dead.”

“I want to let you in on my mantra. Despite what you may have read or heard; BROADCAST IS NOT DEAD,” she wrote in the memo obtained by Deadline. “This season proves it! Our Network has 16 of the top 25 entertainment shows and they are killing it on Paramount + too! As we navigate the future, we are going to be smart and ambitious. And above all, we will keep entertaining millions of people around the world with best-in-class content. Surrender is not in my vocabulary.”

Reisenbach on Wednesday was named the new entertainment president who will oversee all of the network’s primetime, daytime and late night creative departments, including comedy and drama development, alternative, specials, current programming, scheduling and casting. She takes over for Kelly Kahl , who will be leaving the network at year’s end after 26 years at CBS.

Thom Sherman , who was the Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, is also stepping down and getting an expansive production deal with the company, instead.

As EVP, Current Programs, Reisenbach ran the combined department that oversees current programming for both CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios. In addition, she had oversight of CBS Daytime.

Reisenbach was previously SVP, Current Programs, from September 2015 through June 2017, supervising all series produced by the studio for The CW, while continuing to work on several shows broadcast on CBS. She joined CBS Studios in 2005 as Manager, Current Programs, was promoted to director a year later, and named VP in 2011.

Here is Reisenbach’s note to staff today:

Hi all,

I’ll keep this short for today as I know we are all still processing yesterday’s events. We are in a time of immense change, but we are going to get through it together, as we always do, with spirit, grit, dedication to quality, and some fun.

I’m thrilled and thankful that George has tapped me as the next president of CBS and am excited to tackle this job alongside him.

I also want to express my deepest thanks to Kelly and Thom, who have been unbelievable bosses and friends to me the past five and a half years. They have always been empowering, inclusive, and supportive. I intend to lead in their image. I’m forever grateful to them and I miss them already.

I would be remiss not to mention my beloved current dept., my home for the last 17+ years. You guys are my family, and I am so lucky to have worked with you, grown with you, and achieved success with you. Thank goodness that won’t change. We are in the process of identifying my replacement and hope to make an announcement soon.

I can’t wait to work with all of you much more closely and continue the legacy that is CBS. In the meantime, I want to let you in on my mantra. Despite what you may have read or heard; BROADCAST IS NOT DEAD. This season proves it! Our Network has 16 of the top 25 entertainment shows and they are killing it on Paramount + too! As we navigate the future, we are going to be smart and ambitious. And above all, we will keep entertaining millions of people around the world with best-in-class content. Surrender is not in my vocabulary.

In the meantime, please feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns and I’ll be in touch.

Best,

Amy

Community Policy