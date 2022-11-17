Read full article on original website
FAMU Rattlers cap a triumphant football season with a win over BCU but lose out on a playoff bid
Florida A&M University says it's disappointing not to get a football playoff bid despite finishing 9-2 and ending the regular season with nine straight wins, including a victory over Bethune Cookman this past weekend. The lack of an invite to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs marked a stinging setback to a season that started in controversy and ended in triumph.
