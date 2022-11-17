ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 43’ Top 8 power rankings: Noelle Lambert and Cassidy Clark have narrowest path to a win

Following a tribal council double-header, “Survivor 43” enters the last stage of the game as the remaining eight players prepare the big moves they hope will take them to the final three. Left in the game are Karla Cruz Godoy and Cassidy Clark from original Coco, Jesse Lopez, Cody Assenmacher and Noelle Lambert from original Vesi, and Sami Layadi, Owen Knight and Mike Gabler from original Baka. Below, we list the second half of our “Survivor 43” Top 8 power rankings for the four people at the bottom of the tribe. (Click here to see our analysis of the four...
SFGate

Brockhampton Says Goodbye (for Now) With Farewell Los Angeles Show: Concert Review

Like many breakups after a dozen-year-long relationship, the circumstances that led toward the indefinite hiatus of Brockhampton, the Internet-raised hip-hop boy band masterminded by Kevin Abstract, were difficult and emotional. But five minutes into their farewell show at the Los Angeles Fonda Theatre on Saturday, it was hard not to think they could’ve kept rocking out for another 12 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro Defends ‘Bardo’: ‘To Anyone Confused About the Plot, My Condolences’

Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “Bardo” has proven one of the most divisive films of the year, drawing mixed reactions out of Venice before finally arriving in theaters earlier this month — and 22 minutes shorter than its initial version. The sprawling, deeply personal tale of a journalist and filmmaker (Daniel Giménez Cacho) who returns to his native Mexico City after decades in the U.S. has alienated some critics and audiences for its hedonistic, freewheeling style. Is it profound or pretentious? “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” certainly has one fan in fellow Mexican director (and one of the Three Amigos,...

