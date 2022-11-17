Read full article on original website
Joplin HS student scores perfect ACT
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin High School Junior earned a perfect ACT score of 36. Aidan Koch has been a student of Joplin since kindergarten and credits his achievement to preparation, a positive mental attitude, and the continuous support of his teachers. “Almost every teacher I’ve had at JHS...
Cecil Floyd hosts annual craft show
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Cecil Floyd Elementary” school continued its annual craft show this afternoon. This year marks 31 years for the highly anticipated craft show. Hundreds of community members enjoyed over 100 local holiday vendors. The entry fee was $3 and came with a raffle ticket...
“Creative Learning Alliance” to host “Science in the Kitchen”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids will have a chance to learn about science while cooking next weekend. “The Creative Learning Alliance” in Joplin will have their upcoming “Science in the Kitchen” event. Children will learn how to make butter from just cream and salt. They will even...
32nd Annual Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show
GIRARD, Kan. — The 32nd annual “Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show” took place today. Many gathered at the “Saint Michael Hall” in Girard this morning for a chance to buy and sell some collectible farm toys. There were 45 tables full of toys, and a...
Hundreds of gifts donated at the “Mike Boyd Memorial Toy Run”
JOPLIN, Mo. — This afternoon marked 15 years of a very special Christmas tradition. “Hideout Harley Davidson” in Joplin has partnered with “Saint Paul United Methodist Church” since 2007 for a Christmas Toy Drive. Today the “Mike Boyd Memorial Toy Run” was held as part of...
“Thanksgrilling” celebration at Henkle’s
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving came a little early in Webb City. “Henkle’s Ace Hardware Store” held its annual “Thanksgrilling” celebration this afternoon. The family-owned store offered free grilled turkey, smoked corn pudding, and mini pumpkin pies, all cooked on a “Traeger” smoker and grill.
Granby students study Native heritage while learn speech sounds
GRANBY, Mo. — Granby Elementary students study Native American heritage while learning speech sounds. The students start by learning about the story of the first Thanksgiving, and its origin. Mrs. Enlow states it is important to teach Native history while giving the students a fun environment to learn in.
Local church hosts potluck lunch
Celebration Church in Joplin today hosted a potluck lunch event to bring together members of the Joplin Community.
Bell tower restoration at Neosho First Presbyterian Church
NEOSHO, Mo. — After more than eight decades, “The Neosho First Presbyterian Church” has restored its historic bell tower. This morning, the church held a rededication of the newly remodeled bell tower. In 1941, the church’s Sunday school class purchased a bell for the tower from the...
Helping feed families at James River Church
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Southwest Missouri families are all set for the perfect Thanksgiving feast. It’s all thanks to the “James River Church” and the hundreds of volunteers putting together over 66,000 pounds of food this weekend. All four regional churches are giving away baskets of...
Church hosts Thanksgiving basket benefit event
A local church is doing its best to make sure the Joplin community has a great Thanksgiving. KOAM's Amber Jenkins has the latest.
Weekend Wrap (Nov. 19 & 20)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
Motorcycle ride benefits Ashley Bush’s family
The cold temperatures on Saturday did not stop people from gathering for the Border Riders benefit ride for Ashley Bush, maiden name Boone.
Local scuba shop hosts underwater turkey shoot
New and experienced divers alike gathered at calypso Scuba in Joplin for an unusual turkey shoot fundraiser.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church hosts annual craft show
JOPLIN, Mo. — Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church hosted its annual craft show today. The craft show has been a staple for the church and community for nearly 20 years. Due to the pandemic, the craft show hasn’t been held since 2019. This year saw 35 vendors...
Baxter Springs considers 4-day school week
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A growing national trend for school districts could soon make it’s way to southeast Kansas. The Baxter Springs School District is considering moving to a four-day school week. Right now, they’re just gathering information and asking parents for their thoughts on the matter.
“5th Annual Holiday Market” at Empire Market
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Empire Market” might look a little different this time of year. Saturday morning kicked off the “5th Annual Holiday Market” at the Empire Market on 4th Street. 10 additional holiday vendors will offer a variety of gift options every Saturday...
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN, Mo. — Help us finish out our Christmas Parade List for 2022! We are aware that we are missing many towns. Send us an email who is missing or you can comment in the social media post. Email a corrections or additions: click 👉🏼 sbecker@koamnewsnow.com Working Christmas Parade List COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
News To Know: pedestrian struck by vehicles, structure fire
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect. The shooting took place in the area of Pittsburg’s Sonic drive-in on the 100 block of West 23rd. Police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was listed in stable condition at last report. Click here to read more about this story.
