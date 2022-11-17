ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheDailyBeast

Gun-Crazed Colorado Club Shooting Suspect Used Anti-Gay Slurs, Neighbor Says

COLORADO SPRINGS—Anderson Lee Aldrich kept an assault-type rifle and a burner phone in a one-bedroom apartment near the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs where he lived with his mother until a couple of months ago, according to Xavier Kraus, a former neighbor in the same apartment hallway.Kraus, 23, who said he once considered Aldrich a friend, also told The Daily Beast that the 22-year-old suspect in the mass shooting at the LGBTQ club Club Q that killed five people and injured 18 more on Saturday frequently used the word “f*ggot.”Aldrich has since been charged with five counts of murder...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
SFGate

Arrest made in alleged assault after Dodger Stadium concert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last week, a police spokesperson said Sunday. Video showing portions of an altercation was posted on the TMZ celebrity news...
SFGate

Former tribal official sentenced to prison for bribery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former Three Affiliated Tribes official was sentenced Monday to six years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a scheme that involved soliciting and accepting bribes and kickbacks from a contractor providing construction services on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The...
BILLINGS, MT
SFGate

Carpenter wounded in Oakland school shooting dies

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A carpenter who was among six people shot in September by two gunmen who opened fire inside an Oakland school in a gang-related attack has died, school officials confirmed Friday. David Sakurai, 64, died Thursday at a hospital where he had been since the Sept....
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Homeless Person Dies In Stabbing

SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A homeless person was stabbed early Monday morning in Santa Cruz and died later at Dominican Hospital, police said. Police, firefighters and paramedics responded at 5:10 a.m. to Cedar and Church streets following a fight. First responders located the victim on the ground. The victim was suffering...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment

SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
SALINAS, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested In Oakland After Allegedly Kidnapping Biological Daughter

Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison Methamphetamine Trafficking

A Stockton man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Jeremy David Dosier, 26, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 and admitted to possessing about 10 to 13 pounds of methamphetamine before law enforcement arrived...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder Following Attempted Robbery

FREMONT (BCN) A suspect in an attempted robbery who was arrested last week has been charged with attempted murder, police said. Zain Qureishi, 24, of Union City, has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with attempted murder, attempted robbery, possession of an assault weapon and evading a police officer, according to the Fremont Police Department.
UNION CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy