Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Gun-Crazed Colorado Club Shooting Suspect Used Anti-Gay Slurs, Neighbor Says
COLORADO SPRINGS—Anderson Lee Aldrich kept an assault-type rifle and a burner phone in a one-bedroom apartment near the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs where he lived with his mother until a couple of months ago, according to Xavier Kraus, a former neighbor in the same apartment hallway.Kraus, 23, who said he once considered Aldrich a friend, also told The Daily Beast that the 22-year-old suspect in the mass shooting at the LGBTQ club Club Q that killed five people and injured 18 more on Saturday frequently used the word “f*ggot.”Aldrich has since been charged with five counts of murder...
SFGate
Arrest made in alleged assault after Dodger Stadium concert
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last week, a police spokesperson said Sunday. Video showing portions of an altercation was posted on the TMZ celebrity news...
SFGate
Former tribal official sentenced to prison for bribery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former Three Affiliated Tribes official was sentenced Monday to six years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a scheme that involved soliciting and accepting bribes and kickbacks from a contractor providing construction services on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The...
SFGate
Carpenter wounded in Oakland school shooting dies
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A carpenter who was among six people shot in September by two gunmen who opened fire inside an Oakland school in a gang-related attack has died, school officials confirmed Friday. David Sakurai, 64, died Thursday at a hospital where he had been since the Sept....
SFGate
Homeless Person Dies In Stabbing
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A homeless person was stabbed early Monday morning in Santa Cruz and died later at Dominican Hospital, police said. Police, firefighters and paramedics responded at 5:10 a.m. to Cedar and Church streets following a fight. First responders located the victim on the ground. The victim was suffering...
SFGate
Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment
SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
SFGate
Man Arrested In Oakland After Allegedly Kidnapping Biological Daughter
Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.
SFGate
Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison Methamphetamine Trafficking
A Stockton man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Jeremy David Dosier, 26, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 and admitted to possessing about 10 to 13 pounds of methamphetamine before law enforcement arrived...
SFGate
Sheriff's Office Says Phone Scammers Threaten Arrest To Get Money
The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam involving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the sheriff's office, saying there's a warrant for their arrest and they will be arrested unless they pay them money. The sheriff's office says on its Facebook page "The Sheriff's...
SFGate
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder Following Attempted Robbery
FREMONT (BCN) A suspect in an attempted robbery who was arrested last week has been charged with attempted murder, police said. Zain Qureishi, 24, of Union City, has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with attempted murder, attempted robbery, possession of an assault weapon and evading a police officer, according to the Fremont Police Department.
