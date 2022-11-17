Only opioid use tied Enfield father to baby son’s OD death

Enfield police via Facebook

The basis for charges that a father was responsible for his baby son’s death from a fentanyl overdose in Enfield last year is evidence that the father used opioids before and after his son’s death while the baby’s mother denied using opioids and tested negative for them.

DEFENDANT: Lenin B. Rodriguez, 30, of 378 N. Maple St. in Enfield

CHARGES: Criminally negligent homicide, risk of injury to a child

STATUS: Free on $50,000 bond, due Nov. 29 in Hartford Superior Court

That information comes from an affidavit by Enfield police Detective Timothy Lewis that formed the basis for the arrest.