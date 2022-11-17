ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Only opioid use tied Enfield father to baby son’s OD death

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151kbX_0jEwuzR100
Enfield police via Facebook

The basis for charges that a father was responsible for his baby son’s death from a fentanyl overdose in Enfield last year is evidence that the father used opioids before and after his son’s death while the baby’s mother denied using opioids and tested negative for them.

DEFENDANT: Lenin B. Rodriguez, 30, of 378 N. Maple St. in Enfield

CHARGES: Criminally negligent homicide, risk of injury to a child

STATUS: Free on $50,000 bond, due Nov. 29 in Hartford Superior Court

That information comes from an affidavit by Enfield police Detective Timothy Lewis that formed the basis for the arrest of Lenin B. Rodriguez, 30, of 378 N. Maple St. on charges of criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a child. He is free on $50,000 bond and is due Nov. 29 in Hartford Superior Court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

‘Made me hug my kids a little tighter’ | Naugatuck neighbors react to 1-year-old’s murder

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search continues for the man accused of killing a one-year-old girl in a Naugatuck home Friday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, is believed to have killed the toddler at the home he lived at on Millville Avenue. His connection to her is still unclear. Police responded just before noon for an untimely death call. Neighbors were shocked and saddened to hear what happened.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Man suffers significant burns, transported to hospital

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department say the responded to 38 East Street at 3:22pm this evening for a report of a man with severe burns. The victim is a 43-year-old male and his injuries are described as “significant.”. His injuries are believed to be caused by...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor man arrested in Vermont

A Windsor man has been arrested in Vermont on a murder charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in Hartford in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 21, according to Hartford police and Vermont State Police. U.S. marshals and members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect,...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Lebanon Woman Charged For Online Threats Of Killing GF, Dog, Arson: Police

Online threats have led to very "in real life" charges for a 24-year-old Lebanon woman, authorities say. Kaylie Janesse Pagan, "is accused of contacting the victim anonymously using multiple internet phone numbers and threatening to burn the victim's house down, burn the victim's car, kill the victim's dogs, and shoot the victim's girlfriend," Palmyra police said in a release on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
LEBANON, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison; over 5.4 kilos of drugs, $376,000 seized after fatal overdose

BOSTON – A woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Jessica Hughes, of Orange, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served (one week in prison) and three years of supervised release. On May 16, 2022, Hughes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine).
FITCHBURG, MA
Daily Voice

Enfield Man Charged After Fentanyl Death Of 1-Year-Old

A Connecticut man has been charged with alleged criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of a 1-year-old from a fentanyl overdose. Hartford County resident Lenin Rodriguez, age 30, of Enfield, turned himself in to officers on Wednesday, Nov. 16, said Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox. The infant's death...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Former Springfield Police officer Alexander O’Neil enjoys success with memoir of time in foster care

SPRINGFIELD — Alexander O’Neil remembers the night he told his siblings he would write a book on their time in the state’s foster care system. However, the 78-year-old never dreamed that his memoir, “Is There Any Love Down Back?: The Four Boys,” would earn enough attention that entertainment company Lionsgate would express interest in adapting it for the screen.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Hearing held for West Springfield murder suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A murder suspect faced a judge again on Friday after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in her West Springfield apartment. Jose Hernandez appeared in court virtually from jail. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Amber Carpenter, in her West Springfield apartment, stabbing her to death and leaving her body for days.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bank robbed Friday in Enfield

ENFIELD — The M&T Bank on Enfield Street was robbed Friday afternoon, police say. The Police Department received a call at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, reporting a robbery in progress at the bank, 855 Enfield St. Police didn’t immediately have additional details, but officers were searching for the suspect,...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
379
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy