LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' dismal season just keeps getting worse, and Matthew Stafford's latest injury suggests it's unlikely to get much better. The Rams' 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints sent them into their first four-game losing streak since their homecoming season in 2016. Sean McVay took over the following year and ushered in a half-decade of success, but the defending Super Bowl champions have nearly run out of chances to get this ensuing season back on track.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO