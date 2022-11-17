ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson's struggles have playoff-hungry Jets in tough spot

Well, that took a lousy turn in a hurry for the New York Jets. From the possibility of sitting in first place in the AFC East to the bottom of the division standings — with some serious questions about the quarterback. And Zach Wilson is taking plenty of hits...
Jerry Jones: Rout of Vikings makes Cowboys title contenders

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones is talking Super Bowl after the Dallas owner watched the Cowboys dismantle Minnesota while ending the Vikings' seven-game winning streak. The outspoken and often-too-optimistic Jones has stayed away from such bold thoughts as the years without even a trip to the NFC championship game have piled up (this is 27).
Giants at Cowboys: How to watch, radio and odds for crucial Thanksgiving showdown

For the first time this season, Big Blue underwhelmed. Facing a mediocre Lions team at home, the Giants were soundly beaten thanks to uncharacteristic turnovers and a struggling rushing attack. Daniel Jones threw a pair of deflating interceptions, including one to Detroit star rookie Aiden Hutchinson, and Saquon Barkley ran for a season-low 22 yards on 15 attempts.
Rams' 4-game skid, Stafford's injury make for bleak outlook

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' dismal season just keeps getting worse, and Matthew Stafford's latest injury suggests it's unlikely to get much better. The Rams' 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints sent them into their first four-game losing streak since their homecoming season in 2016. Sean McVay took over the following year and ushered in a half-decade of success, but the defending Super Bowl champions have nearly run out of chances to get this ensuing season back on track.
BRYANT 98, DETROIT MERCY 88

Percentages: FG .526, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 15-24, .625 (Davis 6-9, Stone 5-6, Oliver 2-5, Moss 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Phillips 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moss, Parks). Turnovers: 11 (LeGreair 2, Moss 2, Phillips 2, Stone 2, Davis, Oliver, Parks). Steals: 5 (Anderson 2, Davis,...
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
