Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov reflects on 2015 loss to UFC champion Jiri Prochazka: “Maybe one day we’ll cross paths and fight again”

MMAmania.com
Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’
Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira says Israel Adesanya should thank referee for ‘saving your life’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira wasn’t happy with the things Israel Adesanya has said about the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard in their UFC 281 title fight, which went down this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. “Poatan” took on Instagram on Friday to respond to comments made by...
Jake Paul reacts to Dillon Danis’ “staged” altercation with KSI: “Then you go outside and get your ass whooped by some real ones”
Undefeated boxer Jake Paul has reacted to yesterday’s “staged” altercation between Dillon Danis and KSI. Danis, who rose to fame as Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach, crashed yesterday’s Misfits 003 boxing weigh-ins and wound up getting into two separate altercations. The Bellator MMA fighter originally got...
Video: Relive each of Anthony Johnson's UFC knockouts and TKOs
If you looked up “knockout artist” in a dictionary of mixed martial arts terms, you might find a picture of Anthony Johnson. Affectionately nicknamed “Rumble,” Johnson – a two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger – was an absolute force in the cage and one of the scariest fighters in MMA history, evidenced by the fact that 17 of his 23 overall career wins (74 percent) came by either knockout or TKO.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
Usman Nurmagomedov def. Patricky Freire at Bellator 288: Best photos
Check out these photos from Usman Nurmagomedov’s title-winning victory over Patricky Freire at Bellator 288 which took place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Photos courtesy of Lucas Noonan, Bellator MMA)
MMAmania.com
Alistair Overeem tests positive for banned substance following Glory Collision 4 fight
Alistair Overeem has tested positive for a banned substance following his win over Badr Hari at Glory Collision 4, a kickboxing event that went down inside GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, on Oct. 8, 2022. Overeem defeated Hari via unanimous decision with 29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27 scores (yes, Glory uses...
Patricio Pitbull slams Illinois commission, scolds Bellator after brother Patricky is forced to wait over 5 hours for medical attention (Photo)
Bellator Featherweight Champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is none too pleased with the Illinois athletic commission and Bellator. Freire’s brother, Patricky, put the Bellator Lightweight Championship on the line against Usman Nurmagomedov inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The title fight served as the co-main event of Bellator 288. Nurmagomedov had a dominant showing and swept the scorecards for a unanimous decision victory. He’s now the new Bellator Lightweight Champion.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 288’s Usman Nurmagomedov out to make history by defeating ‘old’ Patricky Pitbull
Patricky “Pitbull” Freire wasn’t exactly thrilled at the prospect of having Usman Nurmagomedov challenge him for his Lightweight title in the co-main event of Bellator 288 tonight (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022). According to the champ, Nurmagomedov slid his way into the title fight as a result of the last name he carries.
Alex Pereira blasts Israel Adesanya’s comments about premature stoppage at UFC 281: “Stop making excuses”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t happy about Israel Adesanya‘s post-fight comments. At UFC 281 last Saturday night, the two middleweights collided. ‘The Last Stylebender’ and ‘Poatan’ famously faced off twice in kickboxing previously. On both occasions, Pereira won, even finishing Adesanya by brutal knockout in the rematch.
ComicBook
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
Derrick Lewis Pulled From UFC Vegas 65 Main Event Just Moments Before Main Card
UFC Vegas 65 has lost its main event just minutes before the event's main card was scheduled to go on the air. During the ESPN+ broadcast of UFC Vegas 65's prelims, it was announced that Derrick Lewis has came down with a non-Covid, non-weight cutting illness, which has caused tonight's main event bout between he and fellow top-15 heavyweight contender, Serghei Spivac to be called off.
PWMania
AEW Star Believes WWE’s Mandy Rose Deserves “A Little Bit More Respect”
Mandy Rose has been the WWE NXT women’s champion for nearly 400 days. Thunder Rosa, the AEW women’s champion, commented on Mandy during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. “I wanna give an appreciation to her because she’s worked so darn hard in the last month representing the NXT brand and also working on her craft. When she was in Raw and SmackDown all that time, people did not have any respect for her, a lot of the time, because of her lack of skills, like there’s a lot of little things here and there. But I feel like she really has took the time. She has developed her character really, really well. People tune in to see her. She always makes everybody talk about her. This last match she had, she’s showing a lot of fire in the fact that she’s taking a lot more risks as a champion. It really shows that she’s growing, and she is really committed to what she’s doing right now. She’s really committed to represent NXT’s women’s division as a champion. She might not be a high-flyer, she might be super spectacular, but what she’s doing, I think it’s very important because that shows you if you give time to someone and if you believe in them, that’s how you can develop and that’s how you can become. I think Mandy Rose deserves a little bit more respect because she’s really working very, very hard.”
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284
TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
Bellator 288 Results: Vadim Nemkov Retains, Usman Nurmagomedov Becomes New Champion!
A pair of new champions were crowned at Bellator 288. In the event's main event, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to retain his Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. The pair first fought at Bellator 277, this past April and after Anderson thoroughly dominated the champion for the majority of the fight's first three rounds, the bout was called off with just five-seconds remaining in the third round following a clash of heads, which caused a massive gash on the champion's forehead.
MMA Fighting
Video: Rapper Twista’s bodyguard Daniel James prepares for Bellator 288 with help from D.U.S.T. Commander Dale Brown
Daniel James has tapped into many different resources it seems ahead of his Bellator 288 fight with Tyrell Fortune. James and Fortune will compete in a heavyweight main card bout on Friday’s Bellator event at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. In a promotional video received by MMA Fighting, James...
Video | Dillon Danis gets into altercation with KSI and punched by Anthony Taylor at Misfits Boxing weigh-in
Dillon Danis got into multiple altercations during a weigh-in for Misfits Boxing 3 earlier today. The jiu-jitsu artist has been out of the Bellator cage since a submission win over Max Humphrey. That win moved Danis forward to 2-0 in his MMA career, but he hasn’t seemed that interested in fighting in the sport anyway. He’s since targeted a move to boxing.
Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest diss: “You quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again”
Conor McGregor has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov took part in a public speaking event in Toronto. The former lightweight champion discussed the recent success of coaching and his newly crowned champions, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov. Makhachev attained UFC gold at UFC 280 by submitting Charles Oliveira. At the same time, his younger relative Usman picked up gold on Friday past at Bellator 288 over Patricky Pitbull. Two lightweight champions under two organisations.
Derrick Lewis receives clean bill of health after being pulled from UFC Vegas 65 main event
Fans worried about Derrick Lewis’ health can breathe easier. Lewis was scheduled to collide with Serghei Spivac in the main event of UFC Vegas 65 this past Saturday. On the day of the event, news broke that Lewis vs. Spivac was scrapped after “The Black Beast” was forced to pull out due to a non-COVID-related illness.
Houston Alexander stops Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 (Video)
Former UFC fighters Houston Alexander and Joey Beltran collided in tonight’s BKFC 33 main event in Omaha, Nebraska. Alexander (17-16-1 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) entered the contest sporting a 2-0 record in Bare Knuckle boxing. The 50-year-old veteran had most recently competed in May of this year, scoring a first-round TKO victory over Jay Fish.
