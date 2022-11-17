Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Here Are Three PS5 Exclusive Video Games Under $30 Each for Black Friday
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. If you've purchased video games at all in the past, you'll probably already realize that patience is well rewarded; video game prices tend to drop substantially after the first year of release. Now that the PS5 has been out for about two years, some of the PS5 launch titles, as well as one title that was released about 6 months later, have finally dropped to 50% or less than their original retail price.
IGN
1000xResist - Official Game Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at 1000xResist, an upcoming hyper-cinematic, narrative adventure coming to PC and Switch in 2023. Check out the trailer to learn about the game, see the mysterious world, the characters, and more. In 1000xResist, relive the memories of a god. Reclaim your legacy across time. Resist a thousand-year-old...
IGN
IGN Live Presents Guilty Gear Strive New Character Reveal
Join IGN's Mitchell Saltzman for an exclusive reveal of the newest character update for Guilty Gear Strive. Mitchell, will be joined by Riku Ozawa, eSports manager at Arc System Works, and Ken Miyauchi, producer on Guilty Gear Strive for a hands on demo and moveset breakdown. Guilty Gear fans, you won't want to miss this!
IGN
Sea of Thieves - Official Season Eight Content Update Video
Get a deep dive into what's coming in Sea of Thieves' Season 8, featuring on-demand, Faction-based PvP combat. The latest season also brings new locations to explore, the ability to earn Allegiance and rewards, obtain rare curses, and more. Check out the trailer to learn more about the rival factions, get a peek at rewards, and see what else you can expect from Season 8.
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Official Water Seven Gameplay Trailer
In this latest trailer for One Piece Odyssey, take a tour of Water Seven, check out gameplay, combat, exploration, and more from the upcoming RPG. While citizens live and work in the city above, outlaws and monsters lurk in the labyrinthine sewers below.
IGN
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Official Booster Course Pass Wave 3 Release Date Trailer
Wave 3 of the MarioKart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass will be available on December 7, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for a peek at the 8 courses from Wave 3, including Wii Maple Treeway, 3DS Rainbow Road, GBA Boo Lake, Tour Berlin Byways, 3DS Rock Rock Mountain, DS Peach Gardens, Tour London Loop, and Merry Mountain.
IGN
Endless Dungeon - Official OpenDev 2 'Second Chance' Trailer
Watch the trailer for the reveal that Endless Dungeon's second OpenDev is available now for the roguelite tactical action game. The second OpenDev focuses on co-op gameplay and adds new features, including turrets, beverages, a new hero, and more. In Endless Dungeon, set in the Endless universe, recruit a team...
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Main Story - Chapter 13 Kingdom of One
We show you how to complete Chapter 13: Kingdom of One in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 00:02 - Cutscene: Jeanne introduces Bayonetta to Dr. Sigurd. For more on Bayonetta 3, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/bayonetta-3/Walkthrough.
IGN
10 Best High on Life Jokes We Saw During Our Fall Preview
Squanch Games stopped by to show off High on Life gameplay from a new mission in the game. We've collected the 10 best High on Life jokes we saw in this slice of the game. From destroying a small village to Mothers for Violence, there are some gags that High on Life fans are sure to enjoy.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - False Dragon Titan
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we show how to find and defeat the Dragon Titan. It's a little tricky to find, so we start the video with an exact location of the mighty Dragon Titan. 00:00 Dragon Titan. 00:26 Dragon Titan Battle First Phase. 04:08 Dragon Titan...
IGN
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Hands-On Preview
It’s been over two and a half years since we first parachuted into Verdansk but Warzone’s first map still sits fondly in the hearts of fans. After an exciting saga which sprawled across two Call of Duty games, played host to a zombie outbreak, and culminated in a cataclysmic event that wiped the map clean off the face of the Warzone, it looked unlikely that we’d ever see it in all its glory again. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has different ideas however, and by dropping us back into a 120-player lobby version of Verdansk, it sets its sights on the ambitious task of bringing one of the most popular battle royales to mobile devices.
IGN
Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles - Official Elements Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles to get a look at the world, and peek at the core mechanics of building your own Bulwark from scraps on the ocean floor - to a teething living environment that comes alive, and get a glimpse at how the resources generated can be used to fortify and defend the inhabitants that occupy it.
IGN
The Three Things That Needed to Happen in God of War Ragnarok, According to Cory Barlog
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. According to God of War 2018’s director Cory Barlog, the sequel God of War Ragnarok needed to have these three things, without fail. This article contains details from an interview in a special spoilercast episode of Beyond. Spoilers...
IGN
Evil West: 7 Essential Combat Tips To Get You Started
Evil West is a power-fantasy action game where you’ll be slaying demons and vampires in some of the most over-the-top video game combat we’ve seen in a while, but it’s not always as straight-forward as it looks. With a bevy of guns at your disposal and a slew of ways to steam-punch your enemies in oblivion , it can sometimes be a lot to take in. But don’t fret, we’ve compiled a list of essential tips and tricks to get you started off right!
IGN
Weird Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hack Lets You Run Twice as Fast
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are full of technical problems, and the community has uncovered a hack that lets your Trainer sprint across the Paldea region at double speed. First discovered on Reddit, players discovered that you can run twice as fast simply by connecting two controllers at once and holding both left joysticks down.
IGN
TM Locations - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
This page covers all Technical Machines, AKA TMs, you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. TMs are items in Pokemon Sword and Shield that can be used to teach moves to Pokemon. In Scarlet and Violet, TMs are once again one-time used items. You gain TMs by finding them...
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Glitch Causes Frustration as Players Turn Invisible
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have become frustrated at a glitch that turns some enemies completely invisible. As reported by PCGamesN, several players including YouTube user SuperEvan are sharing gameplay on Twitter (below) that shows them being shot and killed in Warzone 2, seemingly from nowhere, before the opponent's Kill Cam shows them standing in what should be plain sight.
IGN
How to Upgrade the Blades of Chaos (Chaos Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.
IGN
Blue Stake Locations - How to Open Blue Shrine
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have black stakes located all around the region of Paldea. One of these stakes is colored blue which unlocks the blue shrine. This guide lays out all of the blue stakes located in Paldea. Want to go back to the main page to see the locations...
Comments / 0