Strictly: Motsi Mabuse ‘upset’ by mum’s comments about her judging

Motsi Mabuse was made ‘upset’ by her mum’s critiques of her judging on Strictly Come Dancing , her sister Oti has said.

The South African dancer joined the Strictly judging panel in 2019, the same year that Oti lifted the Glitterball Trophy for the first time with partner Kelvin Fletcher.

Oti won again the following year with comedian Bill Bailey, but was eliminated fifth the following year with Ugo Monye.

Appearing on Saturday (19 November) night’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show , dancer Oti – who joined the show in – described how her mum wasn’t impressed watching Motsi criticise Oti on screen.

“The first two years were great, Bill [Bailey] was amazing,” she said. “The last one it didn’t go so well. When [my mum] was like, ‘What is going on? Who are these people? Who are these judges? What do they know?

“Motsi was like, ‘Mum, what are you talking about?’ Motsi said, ‘I went from the first born daughter to “these judges”.’ She got really upset, she got emotional and I just kept writing to Motsi, ‘I don’t think you should come home for Christmas, you know.’ I had so much fun making jokes about it.”

Describing her mother, Oti added: “She did not stay out of it. She’s very protective. So when you troll us, understand that my mum is watching you troll us.

“She replies to everyone. She’s in the Strictly group chats, she’s in the Dancing On Ice group chats, Masked Dancer … we literally go, ‘Mum, get off social media!’”

Oti left Strictly earlier this year and now judges Dancing on Ice and The Masked Dancer .

Asked who her pick was to win this year’s series of the dance competition show, which heads to Blackpool this week, she suggested Hamza Yassin or Tyler West.

