Qualcomm updates timeframe for powerful new laptop processor based on Nuvia acquisition

Qualcomm is pushing ahead with plans to launch a powerful new laptop processor next year from its $1.4 billion acquisition of startup Nuvia — despite a contentious lawsuit surrounding the deal.

At the San Diego company's annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, former Nuvia Chief Executive Gerard Williams III took the stage to say the new CPU, named Oryon, is on target for customer delivery in 2023.

“Since my team and I joined Qualcomm Technologies 22 months ago, we have continued to develop and build on this leading CPU technology,” said Williams, now a Qualcomm senior vice president. “The best-in-class CPU will revolutionize the industry with fast, powerful and efficient performance for a new era of premium tier Windows PCs.”

Williams added that the Oryon CPU will eventually power other Snapdragon platforms. Those likely include smartphones, digital cockpits in cars, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems known as ADAS, virtual /augmented reality headsets and edge network gear.

Qualcomm acquired Nuvia in March 2021. While the startup was working on data center chips, Qualcomm shifted its focus to laptops and other mobile devices. The goal is to rival Apple’s speedy M1 processors. Nuvia’s founders were former chip designers for Apple and Google.

In August, Arm Ltd. sued Qualcomm in Delaware federal court. The legal action seeks to force Qualcomm to destroy any chip designs developed by Nuvia before the acquisition that were built under Arm’s intellectual property license with Nuvia.

“Qualcomm has violated the terms of the Nuvia license agreement and yet it continues to use the technology, unlicensed,” the company said in a recent statement. “Arm is seeking to enforce Qualcomm’s obligation to destroy and stop using the Nuvia designs that were derived from Arm’s technology.”

Arm licenses a chip design architecture that semiconductor companies build on to design processors. It alleges Qualcomm needed its permission to transfer technology developed under Nuvia’s license. It sought to negotiate a new licensing rate, among other things.

Qualcomm disagreed. The San Diego company has its own wide-ranging license to Arm’s intellectual property, so it contends it didn’t need to transfer Nuvia’s.

Moreover, Qualcomm claims there is nothing in Nuvia’s or Qualcomm’s license agreements that requires Arm to sign off on the acquisition, mandates that Qualcomm stop using Nuvia’s acquired technology, requires Qualcomm to destroy Nuvia technology or limits the use of Nuvia-developed technology only to Nuvia.

Though the companies talked, no agreement was reached. In March 2022, Arm revoked Nuvia's license and later took legal action. Qualcomm has countersued. The case is in the early stages. A trial has not been scheduled.

The legal blowup, however, doesn’t appear to be slowing down Qualcomm’s timetable for delivering the Nuvia-derived Oryon CPU.

“I have been amazed at how quickly our teams were able to come together, accelerate the development of the product for the future of our platforms,” said Williams. “Qualcomm Oryon is the first part of this journey.”





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .