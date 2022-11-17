Washington Local approves pilot driver's ed program at Whitmer

Driver’s education will once again be offered to Whitmer High School students starting next year — or at least for 28 of them who apply in time.

Washington Local School board members this week unanimously approved a plan to partner with Toledo Driving School for the pilot program to provide students after-school classes and training behind the wheel.

The program will cost $12,600, with the district picking up $9,800 — or $350 a student — while participating parents will pay a $100 fee, which will cover the remaining $2,800.

Workforce Development Coordinator Scott Villar told board members that students would be accepted into the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants and their guardians would have to attend an informational meeting before receiving 24 hours of classroom instruction and eight hours of drive time over a four to six-week period. The classes would also qualify the students for a credential toward graduation.

Board member Melanie Garcia praised the idea for the pilot program, adding driver’s education was offered to her in her high school when she was a student and that it’s something that all Washington Local teens should benefit from.

“Before I was even on board, I said, “Why are we not still doing this?’” she said. “We have kids out there that just can't afford the driver's ed. It's pretty expensive.”

Mr. Villar said on average it costs $450 for students to acquire their driver’s license, which many students and their families can’t afford. As a result, far too many are waiting until they turn at least 18 years old to get their license. As a result, those students are missing out on job education and training. He said those enrolled in the district’s Career Technology Center programs, for example, require transportation to and from their paid internship sites.

“When I started teaching a few years ago and trying to find kids jobs, I was finding jobs really easily, but the challenge was getting them up there,” Mr. Villar said. “Career Readiness employers expect our students to be able to drive and to be able to get to their location — there are people as far as Bowling Green that want our students.

“But once the school year came to the end, we can no longer provide that transportation, and those students had to give up those really good paying jobs, because they didn't yet have a driver's license,” he added.

Mr. Villar said the district could begin offering this program because of the passage last year of Senate Bill 166, which permits school districts to use career-technical funding from the state for driver’s education courses and eliminated the prohibition against students receiving course credit toward graduation for completing a driver’s education course.

“The state wants this. I think the community wants this also, from what I've heard already,” he said. “We even kind of mentioned this a little bit, and parents caught on right away and they started emailing us.

“So I think it is a need, it is a want for our community, and it's something that will really help our students,” he added.

An exact date hasn’t been set for when driver’s education classes will be offered. Mr. Villar said he hopes to expand the program and offer it to more students each semester — and even during the summer — depending on the cost and outcomes of the pilot program.