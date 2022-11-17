ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

I-475 traffic shift delayed by wintry forecast

By By David Patch / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHJ1B_0jEwu93q00

Wintry weather forecast for the weekend has prompted the Ohio Department of Transportation to change its plans for a traffic-pattern shift scheduled for I-475/U.S. 23.

Instead of shifting northbound freeway traffic to temporary pavement between U.S. 24 and Airport Highway starting at 9 p.m. Friday, that now is to occur between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Kelsie Hoagland, a spokesman at ODOT’s district office in Bowling Green, said late Thursday.

Three northbound I-475 ramps at the U.S. 24 interchange will be closed Saturday starting at 6 a.m.: the northbound I-475 exit to westbound U.S. 24 and both entrances from U.S. 24. After pavement repairs that are expected to last 12 hours, the entrance from eastbound U.S. 24 and the exit to westbound U.S. 24 will reopen, but the ramp from westbound U.S. 24 to northbound I-475 will remain closed for about a year.

No work will be done Sunday, Ms. Hoagland said. During the switchover on Monday, northbound ramps at Salisbury Road/Dussel Drive and at Airport Highway will be closed for about an hour at a time on two different occasions while traffic is realigned to connect to the temporary northbound lanes.

Subfreezing cold forecast throughout the weekend as well as snow showers expected on Sunday prompted the changes, Ms. Hoagland said, as even a small amount of precipitation could disrupt painting of pavement stripes.

Separately, the northbound I-75 entrance at Miami Street reopened Thursday afternoon following recent reconstruction, but the exit there remained closed. Ms. Hoagland did not have an immediate explanation for why the one ramp remained closed.

ODOT had planned to reopen both Miami ramps earlier in the week but said integration of new traffic lights at the ramps’ intersection with Miami into the city of Toledo’s control network took longer than expected.

The ramps’ delayed reopening in turn delayed work on the I-75 bridges over Miami that was planned to close Miami at night early in the week. A new schedule for that work had not been announced as of Thursday evening.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Patrol car struck while trooper was dealing with U.S. 24 crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital, including an Ohio State Trooper, after a vehicle crashed into a patrol car Friday morning. According to the Ohio State patrol, a Toledo Post trooper was handling a crash on US 24 and was sitting inside his patrol car with the driver of the crashed vehicle. The trooper was talking to the driver, gathering information from the crash when another vehicle struck the patrol car.
TOLEDO, OH
Delaware Gazette

ODOT seeking input on US 23 problem areas

LEWIS CENTER — Feedback is needed once again on the U.S. Route 23 Connect study. The Ohio Department of Transportation began the study last spring to determine a faster connection between Toledo and Columbus, centering on U.S. 23 between Waldo and Interstate 270, including Delaware County. Six different concepts were evaluated, each with their own sets of pros and cons. However, all were found to be ultimately lacking.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation

MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
MAUMEE, OH
wlen.com

Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Crash that Injured Officer

Toledo, OH – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on eastbound U.S. Route 24 near state milepost 64. At the time of the crash, a Trooper from the Toledo Post was investigating a previous crash when his patrol car was struck. The patrol...
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

Woman hits tree, killed in Williams County, Ohio crash

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to have played a role in the death of a woman who died after her car left the road and slammed into a tree late Sunday evening. The crash took place at around 11 p.m. on State...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wktn.com

ODOT District 1 Seeking Comments For Proposed Projects

LIMA, Ohio (Nov. 15, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:. ALLEN COUNTY. State Route 117 small bridge and culvert replacement (PID: 107835) –...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Municipal Court closed Monday due to water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to a water main break, all Toledo Municipal Court cases scheduled to appear Monday will be rescheduled. Administrators posted the announcement to their Facebook page around 6 a.m. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues

The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
13abc.com

Crews fight fire at business plaza in Holland

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a business plaza that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland. The initial call came in around 7:40 p.m. for the commercial structure fire on Angola Road just past South McCord Road. The battalion chief at the...
HOLLAND, OH
WTOL 11

Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
WATERVILLE, OH
extension.org

Growth on tree #816579

Hello: Now that the leaves have fallen saw this growth on the tree (see photos) What is it? Is it hurting the tree? If harmful what should be done? Thank you. I left the box unchecked but please don’t post my name or email. Wood County Ohio. Expert Response.
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program

TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy