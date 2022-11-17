I-475 traffic shift delayed by wintry forecast

Wintry weather forecast for the weekend has prompted the Ohio Department of Transportation to change its plans for a traffic-pattern shift scheduled for I-475/U.S. 23.

Instead of shifting northbound freeway traffic to temporary pavement between U.S. 24 and Airport Highway starting at 9 p.m. Friday, that now is to occur between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Kelsie Hoagland, a spokesman at ODOT’s district office in Bowling Green, said late Thursday.

Three northbound I-475 ramps at the U.S. 24 interchange will be closed Saturday starting at 6 a.m.: the northbound I-475 exit to westbound U.S. 24 and both entrances from U.S. 24. After pavement repairs that are expected to last 12 hours, the entrance from eastbound U.S. 24 and the exit to westbound U.S. 24 will reopen, but the ramp from westbound U.S. 24 to northbound I-475 will remain closed for about a year.

No work will be done Sunday, Ms. Hoagland said. During the switchover on Monday, northbound ramps at Salisbury Road/Dussel Drive and at Airport Highway will be closed for about an hour at a time on two different occasions while traffic is realigned to connect to the temporary northbound lanes.

Subfreezing cold forecast throughout the weekend as well as snow showers expected on Sunday prompted the changes, Ms. Hoagland said, as even a small amount of precipitation could disrupt painting of pavement stripes.

Separately, the northbound I-75 entrance at Miami Street reopened Thursday afternoon following recent reconstruction, but the exit there remained closed. Ms. Hoagland did not have an immediate explanation for why the one ramp remained closed.

ODOT had planned to reopen both Miami ramps earlier in the week but said integration of new traffic lights at the ramps’ intersection with Miami into the city of Toledo’s control network took longer than expected.

The ramps’ delayed reopening in turn delayed work on the I-75 bridges over Miami that was planned to close Miami at night early in the week. A new schedule for that work had not been announced as of Thursday evening.