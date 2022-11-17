ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police: Man with ax, sword asked to enter New York Times newsroom

By By Associated Press
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZ1pK_0jEwu7IO00
When officers arrived, building security told them the man had the two weapons, and made the request to speak with the specific part of the newspaper staff. Mark Lennihan/AP Photo

NEW YORK — A man with an ax and a sword went into the lobby of the New York Times building on Thursday and asked to speak to the political section, authorities said, then handed over his weapons and waited for emergency personnel when he was denied entry.

The New York Police Department said officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon after getting a 911 call about a man with a knife.

When officers arrived, building security told them the man had the two weapons, and made the request to speak with the specific part of the newspaper staff.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A representative said in a statement that the Times was grateful to police “for responding to an incident in our lobby that was resolved quickly and peacefully.”

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Knife-Wielding Man Walks Into New York Times Building and Asks to See ‘Politics Section,’ Cops Say

A man holding a knife in one hand and a stuffed animal in the other strolled into The New York Times building in Manhattan on Thursday around noon, according to an NYPD spokesperson. The man, who also had an axe and reportedly wanted to speak with “the politics section,” walked in on Eighth Avenue between West 40th and 41st streets, according to the New York Post. Before he surrendered the knife to building security, he asked to see the Gray Lady’s political reporters, police said. “There was no fight,” the spokesperson told the Post. The man, whom police didn’t identify, was transferred to Roosevelt Hospital to be evaluated, according to police.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Manhattan DA moves to vacate convictions of 8 NYPD members

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has moved to vacate nearly 200 misdemeanor convictions against eight NYPD members.Bragg called for the cases to be dismissed following an investigation that found due process violations.The arrests made between 2001 and 2016 were tied to the members' law enforcement duties, including official misconduct, falsifying records and perjury. More than half of the sentences resulted in fines or incarceration. 
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Nearly 200 convictions tied to former NYPD officers to be vacated

The Manhattan District Attorney's office on Thursday moved to vacate 188 misdemeanor convictions dating back more than 20 years, because police officers involved in the cases have since been convicted themselves of crimes related to their law enforcement duties. The district attorney sought to dismiss the convictions on the grounds of due process violations.In a news release, the district attorney's office listed eight former New York City Police Department officers and detectives who played a role in how those 188 misdemeanors were prosecuted. It noted that the work is part of an ongoing review of 22 former cops who were...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

2 Brooklyn gangs busted for series of murders, shootings

NEW YORK - Two rival street gangs involved in a series of murders and shootings, including back in March when a 3-year-old girl was shot while coming out of a daycare center in Brownsville, have been busted, authorities say. Authorities say 32 alleged members of the two gangs, known as...
BROOKLYN, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

U.S. Marshals task force captures and arrests fugitive wanted for fatal Jersey City shooting

A U.S. Marshals task force as captured and arrested a fugitive wanted for a fatal Jersey City shooting earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
281K+
Followers
16K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy