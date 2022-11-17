ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Ball Headed to Auction

By Daniel Chavkin
 3 days ago

Cory Youmans turned down a $3 million offer to auction the ball off instead.

Aaron Judge ’s 62nd home run ball will be up for sale.

Cory Youmans, the 35 year-old who caught the ball when Judge finally broke the American League record against the Rangers in Texas, said he has decided to put the ball up for auction through the Goldin Auctions house.

“It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means, the opportunity to own it,” Youmans said, via ESPN’s Jeff Passan . “As a fan, I’m curious to see what it's worth, who buys it and what they do with it.”

Youmans did not come to an agreement with the Yankees and also turned down a $3 million offer for the ball. After he caught the ball on October 4, he revealed that he didn’t immediately know what he was going to do.

As for Judge, the Yankees right fielder said he didn’t mind if he wouldn’t get the ball back.

“We’ll see what happens with that,” Judge said after the game . “It would be great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. He made a great catch out there, and they’ve got every right to it.”

While he is selling the ball, Youmans mentioned that he hopes Judge, the Yankees or the National Baseball Hall of Fame gets the ball eventually. However, he is comfortably auctioning the ball off first, in part, because some of the money could go to Judge’s All Rise Foundation that works with young children.

“It’s a full-circle moment for me,” he said, “because 25 years ago, I would have benefited from their help and would love to pay it forward.”

Comments / 0

