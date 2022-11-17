ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Senior community center in West End to reopen, with former mayoral candidate as CEO

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
More than six months after announcing its closure, ElderServe is planning to reopen next year following a multimillion-dollar renovation project, with a new CEO and board members at the helm.

The West End community center for senior citizens announced the move on Thursday, noting its new CEO would be Tim Findley Jr., senior pastor of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center and a former Louisville mayoral candidate in the Democratic primary.

ElderServe closed its doors at 631 S. 28th St. in April due to lack of money to keep it open, its former CEO said at the time. Thursday's announcement noted a renovation project on the facility will be led by Re:Land Group, a minority-owned development firm.

Findley said he's eager to get to work on "an opportunity to continue to make a difference for West End seniors and families."

"Our senior adults need activities, adult day care and other resources that can only be obtained when the community comes together," he said in a release, adding ElderServe is a "critically important organization in our city" in a Twitter post.

The nonprofit had faced some financial struggles leading up to 2020, former CEO Patty Belden previously said, and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic hit ElderServe hard. In mid 2020 it was forced to lay off a majority of its staff, shutter its adult day care center and put all in-person activities on hold.

The closure was a hard hit for senior residents of the Russell community who used the facility to exercise, eat lunch and meet up with their neighbors.

Funding for the $5 million project is "close," the release said. Officials behind the effort are hoping to begin redevelopment by the end of 2022, with a goal of reopening sometime in 2023.

ElderServe has also added four new members to its board, including Sadiqa Reynolds, who recently stepped down as the president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League; Monica Moman-Saunders, a mechanical engineer who has volunteered on community projects as the Urban League’s Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Complex; Jackie Floyd, a community advocate who has lived in Russell since the 90s; and Mike Carr, an attorney and vice president of Brown-Fowman.

Reynolds will serve as a strategic advisor and will consult with the board as it works to redevelop the community center. The goal is to provide an "Adult Day Care Center" for frail seniors who live at home, providing access to a neighborhood nutrition center, exercise classes, wellness checks and other initiatives.

"It’s also a new beginning for ElderServe and there’s an overall zeal we have for this underserved area to see new life again. Alongside other West End redevelopment efforts taking place, you can feel real progress coming,” Findley said.

Reach Ana Alvarez Briñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter @SoyAnaAlvarez.

