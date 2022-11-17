Federal judge holds off federal takeover of Rikers Island

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A federal judge on Thursday allowed New York City to continue to manage Rikers Island in an effort to give the Department of Correction more time to make reforms.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain granted Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina more time to resolve issues at the troubled jail, WABC 7 reported.

Molina reportedly acknowledged to the judge during Thursday's hearing that there are problems but that the DOC is committed to solving them.

She ultimately denied the Legal Aid Society's request for receivership, allowing the city to continue to make improvements while continuing to hold them accountable.

According to the report, one possible result of the hearing would have been for the judge to order the appointment of a federal receiver.

The decision is a setback for activists and demonstrators who gathered in Foley Square Thursday afternoon and demanded the federal government take over, or even shut down the jail system completely.

Eighteen detainees have died in Rikers custody so far this year — the most since 2013.

1010 WINS has reached out to the Legal Aid Society and the mayor's office for comment.