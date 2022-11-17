ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount debuts trailer for Tom Brady's '80 for Brady' movie

By Nick Fitzy Stevens
 3 days ago

As a quarterback who prides himself on precision and perfect execution, Tom Brady isn’t usually a big fan of drops. But when it comes to Tom Brady the movie producer, the arrival of the trailer for the new movie he’s starring in probably has him pretty fired up.

“80 For Brady” stars Brady as himself and features an impressive quartet of Academy Award-winning actresses, as well as former teammates and yes, Guy Fieri. The movie tells the tale, apparently based on a true story, of a group of women who are Patriots and thereby Tom Brady fans who decide to take a road trip to Houston to see their idol play in Super Bowl 51. Hijinks, road trip shenanigans and Gronk encounters ensue. At first glance, it looks like classic Hollywood fare, a best friends mom-com with relationships tested, emotional hurdles cleared and unlikely scenarios aplenty (there’s a scene in the trailer where one of the ladies on the trip gets dosed with an edible, not to mention a hot wings contest).

Brady plays himself and also serves as a producer on the film. Perhaps the most impressive aspect is that he and the production team were able to lure legends like Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda to play the four best friends in transit. Some seem as ageless as Brady himself. Perhaps beauty tips were exchanged on set? Brady has always been, in his New England and Tampa days, an excellent recruiter.

Reaction to the trailer has been, well, to put it mildly…mixed.

A little “LFG!” and some “Not for me!” To be expected about a dramedy based on real life events that likely will, in true Hollywood fashion, take some dramatic liberties on the way to the exciting conclusion. Some were dubious about the timing of the trailer’s release as it came the same day as a story about his charity giving money to support TB12 , one of his for-profit businesses. And while some will get hung up on that convenience, it has nothing to do with the quality of the movie and Brady’s foray into Hollywood moguldom. Will he come through in the clutch and deliver a W at the box office, or will this be another rough step in what’s been a challenging year for the GOAT? We’ll see soon enough.

“80 For Brady” hits theaters Feb. 3. >

