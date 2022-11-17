ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

cw34.com

Night Navigation: Obstacles boaters face when the sun goes down

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — After a Martin County Man who caused a boat crash that killed his wife and a 20-month-old baby was sentenced to four years behind bars Tuesday, CBS12 News took a look at the obstacles boaters face on the water. 34-year-old Kyle Barrett was also sentenced...
STUART, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends

Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County

So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian disaster assistance extended

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents who suffered damage from Hurricane Ian have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA has extended the application deadline to Jan. 12 for residents in the following areas:. Brevard. Charlotte. Collier. DeSoto. Flagler. Glades. Hardee. Hendry\Highlands. Hillsborough. Lake. Lee. Manatee.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridareporter.com

The Rain Comes To Florida Today

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lots of showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will continue our stretch of mostly cloudy days. Look for periods of showers as...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news stories

Florida wildlife stock photoPhoto by Dan Russo on Unsplash. Since moving to Orlando a year ago, two things have become very clear to me: Florida wouldn't be Florida without two things: the wildlife and Florida Man stories. And it seems a good chunk of you agree, because the comments of my other animal-related Florida Man news story list popped off. I was going to share more of my favorite animal-related news stories regardless, honestly, because there are too many to list, but at least now I have a valid excuse.
FLORIDA STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fort Pierce (FL)

Fort Pierce is a city on Florida’s east coast. It is the seat of St. Lucie County. Fort Pierce is among the most picturesque cities on the Treasure Coast. It is sometimes known as the “Sunrise City” due to its vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and coastal inlets.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Evie M.

3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe

A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida

Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

I-Team: Kids taken from battered mothers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A CBS12 News viewer contacted the I-Team and asked for us to investigate the problems and policies of Florida's Department of Children and Families. According to insiders and child rights advocates, the system is still struggling at decision time; during the key moments,...
FLORIDA STATE

