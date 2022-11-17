Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Several world championship titles recently won by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Several world championship titles have recently been brought back to Palm Beach County for a challenge some may not have heard of. "The Firefighter Challenge" World championship is not for the faint of heart. It’s where firefighters from around the world compete to...
cw34.com
Night Navigation: Obstacles boaters face when the sun goes down
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — After a Martin County Man who caused a boat crash that killed his wife and a 20-month-old baby was sentenced to four years behind bars Tuesday, CBS12 News took a look at the obstacles boaters face on the water. 34-year-old Kyle Barrett was also sentenced...
nomadlawyer.org
Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends
Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
cw34.com
Gas prices in Florida fall ahead of holiday travel, but remain higher than last year
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices in Florida continue to fall as millions are preparing to hit the road for Thanksgiving. The average price per gallon in Florida is $3.46 as of Sunday, according to AAA. That reflects a 10 cents drop in price from last week, but remains...
visitindianrivercounty.com
Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County
So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
cw34.com
Deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian disaster assistance extended
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents who suffered damage from Hurricane Ian have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA has extended the application deadline to Jan. 12 for residents in the following areas:. Brevard. Charlotte. Collier. DeSoto. Flagler. Glades. Hardee. Hendry\Highlands. Hillsborough. Lake. Lee. Manatee.
southfloridareporter.com
The Rain Comes To Florida Today
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lots of showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will continue our stretch of mostly cloudy days. Look for periods of showers as...
hometownnewstc.com
Hurricane Nicole brings wind, rain, beach erosion to Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST — Officially, the Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through the end of November. That’s a fact that Treasure Coast residents can attest to all too well after Hurricane Nicole brought wind, rain and beach erosion to the area. “I think we did see a few sites along...
3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news stories
Florida wildlife stock photoPhoto by Dan Russo on Unsplash. Since moving to Orlando a year ago, two things have become very clear to me: Florida wouldn't be Florida without two things: the wildlife and Florida Man stories. And it seems a good chunk of you agree, because the comments of my other animal-related Florida Man news story list popped off. I was going to share more of my favorite animal-related news stories regardless, honestly, because there are too many to list, but at least now I have a valid excuse.
AOL Corp
Florida soaker: Downpours to keep drenching Sunshine State ahead of Thanksgiving
Florida will not live up to its nickname through the middle of the week as an extended stretch of wet weather will keep sunshine at bay, disrupt bustling holiday travel and make for downright lousy weather at the beaches and amusement parks. A stubborn disturbance will deliver repeated rounds of...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Rib Spherical Up taking place right this moment in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 2022 Rib Round Up gets underway Saturday at noon at the iThink Financial Amphitheater with all the finger-lickin’ BBQ and live country music. Rib Round Up set to open gates at noon in West Palm Beach. Saturday morning vendors started putting meat...
Damage left behind by Nicole leaves South Ponta Vedra Beach home sitting on a cliff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — One week later and St. Johns County residents are still cleaning up the damage left behind by Tropical Storm Nicole. Some of the homes on the coastline between Vilano and Ponte Vedra Beach are hanging on by a thread after storm surge from Nicole eroded the land holding them up above the beach.
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fort Pierce (FL)
Fort Pierce is a city on Florida’s east coast. It is the seat of St. Lucie County. Fort Pierce is among the most picturesque cities on the Treasure Coast. It is sometimes known as the “Sunrise City” due to its vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and coastal inlets.
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
cw34.com
King's Landing: population growth on Treasure Coast leads new development St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The population of the Treasure Coast is rapidly expanding and large-scale projects, such as Three Corners in Vero Beach, are aiming to accommodate that growth. Another huge project, King's Landing, is also arriving on waterfront property, but this one is in St. Lucie County.
Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida
Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
No injuries after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach
Indian River County Fire Rescue and other emergency vehicles are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Vero Beach Saturday afternoon.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
cw34.com
I-Team: Kids taken from battered mothers
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A CBS12 News viewer contacted the I-Team and asked for us to investigate the problems and policies of Florida's Department of Children and Families. According to insiders and child rights advocates, the system is still struggling at decision time; during the key moments,...
Comments / 0