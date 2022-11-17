ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhino from San Diego reunites with mate at Honolulu Zoo

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0ZQ0_0jEwtidh00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Kendi! The newest member of the Honolulu Zoo’s animal family.

Kendi is a male Eastern Black rhinoceros who arrived at the Honolulu Zoo on Tuesday after being transported from San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

He is 5 years old and weighs about 2,205 pounds.

The eastern black rhinoceros has been listed as a critically endangered animal due to poaching.

“As a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP), we were very fortunate to have a mate identified for the Honolulu Zoo’s female rhino, Aria, who was sent to us in late September from San Diego Zoo Safari Park,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos. “The staff have anxiously awaited Kendi’s arrival to reunite him with Aria.”

The zoo said that you can find Kendi and his mate Aria housed in the newly renovated rhino exhibit in the African Savana.

KHON2

KHON2

