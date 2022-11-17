ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

tourcounsel.com

Bow Bridge in Central Park, New York City (with Map & Photos)

This is one of the most romantic bridges in the United States. It is located in Central Park, and is a favorite for romantic comedy movies that are set in New York City. Its architecture and the place where it is located make it one of the favorites to display on screens. It was the scene of spiderman 3, café society, you have an email, among others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit

A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Brother- Sister Win Middle & HS Scholarships in Rye Free Reading Room Spelling Bee

The Fifth Annual Rye Free Reading Room Spelling Bee. Every year, The Rye Free Reading Room invites Rye middle and high school students to come to the Library on Veteran’s Day to test their spelling skills. On November 11, 2022, Director Chris Shoemaker, joined by Library Board of Trustee President Kathleen Riegelhaupt, introduced the fifteen participants and thanked the judges/word readers Mayor Josh Cohn and Rye patron Jacqueline Mecca for coming.
RYE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
americanhistorycentral.com

The Battle of White Plains, 1776

The Battle of White Plains took place on October 28, 1776, between the United States of America and Great Britain. After British forces took control of New York City on September 15, General George Washington was forced to move north to Harlem Heights with the Continental Army. British forces, led by General William Howe, attacked on September 16, but the Americans held their ground and won the Battle of Harlem Heights.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
94.3 The Point

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
wamc.org

Latimer says Westchester County bucked trends during midterms

It is a time of transition in New York’s lower Hudson Valley. Although New York Governor Kathy Hochul won a full term on Election Day, Democrats elsewhere suffered defeats that may have cost them control of the House of Representatives. Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney fell to Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler in the new 17th district. And Republicans also made gains in the state Senate. Joining me now is Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who has served in both houses of the state legislature. Thank you for being with me.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
nrf.com

10 must-see New York City stores

NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss

Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
BROOKLYN, NY

