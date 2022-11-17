Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Bow Bridge in Central Park, New York City (with Map & Photos)
This is one of the most romantic bridges in the United States. It is located in Central Park, and is a favorite for romantic comedy movies that are set in New York City. Its architecture and the place where it is located make it one of the favorites to display on screens. It was the scene of spiderman 3, café society, you have an email, among others.
Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’
A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit
A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
Brother- Sister Win Middle & HS Scholarships in Rye Free Reading Room Spelling Bee
The Fifth Annual Rye Free Reading Room Spelling Bee. Every year, The Rye Free Reading Room invites Rye middle and high school students to come to the Library on Veteran’s Day to test their spelling skills. On November 11, 2022, Director Chris Shoemaker, joined by Library Board of Trustee President Kathleen Riegelhaupt, introduced the fifteen participants and thanked the judges/word readers Mayor Josh Cohn and Rye patron Jacqueline Mecca for coming.
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
The Battle of White Plains, 1776
The Battle of White Plains took place on October 28, 1776, between the United States of America and Great Britain. After British forces took control of New York City on September 15, General George Washington was forced to move north to Harlem Heights with the Continental Army. British forces, led by General William Howe, attacked on September 16, but the Americans held their ground and won the Battle of Harlem Heights.
Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
Latimer says Westchester County bucked trends during midterms
It is a time of transition in New York’s lower Hudson Valley. Although New York Governor Kathy Hochul won a full term on Election Day, Democrats elsewhere suffered defeats that may have cost them control of the House of Representatives. Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney fell to Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler in the new 17th district. And Republicans also made gains in the state Senate. Joining me now is Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who has served in both houses of the state legislature. Thank you for being with me.
Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley
Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
10 must-see New York City stores
NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
Baby with rare disorder to celebrate 1st Thanksgiving at home in Westchester County
13-month-old Gracie will be spending her first Thanksgiving at home while also being able to enjoy food by mouth.
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss
Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
New York Officials on the Hunt for Possibly Rabid Coyote Following Double Attack
New York officials are on the hunt for a coyote they believe could be rabid. Their search for the animal began after it went after two different women. It then reportedly attacked the tires of a person’s car who stopped to help the injured pair. According to CBS News,...
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
