Girls Basketball: Carlsbad 66, Montgomery 44
Girls hoops in South San Diego at the Tip-Off Challenge at Montgomery High School. Carlsbad Lancers made the road trip to play against the Montgomery Aztecs. Carlsbad pulled away in the 3rd quarter to win 66-44.
Boys Basketball: La Jolla Country Day 82, Del Norte 60
San Diego Tip-Off Challenge at Montgomery High School La Jolla Country Day squared off in a high scoring game against Del Norte. Torreys hold on to win a shootout 82-60, five players in double figures in the win. The Nighthawks were lead by Ben Lee, he hit for 31 on Saturday. He poured in 24 on Thursday night against La Costa Canyon.
Lincoln erases 15-point fourth quarter deficit, defeats Carlsbad 28-24 for San Diego Section Open Division championship
SAN DIEGO— Lincoln’s first ever appearance in the San Diego Section Open Division championship game was a memorable one. The Hornets scored three fourth quarter touchdowns, erasing a 21-6 deficit, to beat top-seeded Carlsbad, 28-24. Lincoln will now have a week off before the Southern California ...
San Diego high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 14 Semifinals
Get the latest San Diego high school football scores on SBLive as the CIF SDS semifinals get underway in Southern California
Aztec Swim and Dive Wins SMU Invitational
DALLAS – Bolstered by two individual event winners, the San Diego State swim and dive team captured the team title on Saturday at the SMU Invitational at Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. The Aztecs compiled an impressive 907 points at the three-day meet, easily outdistancing second-place Hawai'i (713 pts),...
SDSU Shakes Off Chill to Stay Hot in New Mexico, Winning 3rd Straight
San Diego State had few problems against New Mexico Friday, outside of the frosty weather, winning their last road game of the season 34-10. The Lobos (2-9), losers of eight straight, remain winless in Mountain West play while the Aztecs improved to 7-4, 5-2 in the conference. Despite the 30-degree...
San Diego Wave FC 2022 Player Postmortem: Mia Gyau
Mia Gyau was a free agent signing out of Duke University for San Diego Wave FC in 2022. Part of a huge rookie contingent, Gyau comes from a family with extensive soccer experience — her grandfather, father and brother were all internationals — and from a good program like Duke, I think there was a hope she’d be ready for the pros right away.
Locals Condemn LGBTQ Club Shooting; SDPD Says No Threats to Sunday Transgender Remembrance Event
City leaders and community organizations in San Diego and beyond responded Sunday to the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub. The San Diego LGBT Community Center in Hillcrest, in a post on Twitter, stated that their 6 p.m. Sunday event for Transgender Day of Remembrance would go on, but that officials would set aside time “to acknowledge yesterday’s tragedy.”
Bayview Church passes out mealkits and turkeys Nov. 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bayview Church is going to encompass the spirit of giving through their Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 a.m. Community members can show up early for free appliances and household times, and at 10 a.m. the church will begin handing out Turkeys and food kits for the holiday.
“We See You San Diego” hosts Annual Thanksgiving Feast for the housing-insecure
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “We See You San Diego” serves weekly meals to those in our community experiencing homelessness. This week they will be hosting a special Thanksgiving dinner. Director Laura Chez joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the organization and the Thanksgiving feast that they plan...
La Jolla's Yamada House gets historic designation from San Diego board
The Muirlands home is named after landscape architect Joseph Yamada and his wife, civic activist Elizabeth Yamada, who lived there from 1973 until their deaths in 2020.
Colorado Gay Night Club Shooting Suspect may have Ties to San Diego
Reports say the 22-year-old is related to a state lawmaker
Report: Accused Colorado Springs shooter is grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, former Santee Mayor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — CBS 8 San Diego learned that the 22-year-old suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, accused of opening fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured, is the grandson of outgoing Assemblyman Randy Voepel. Authorities were called...
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
San Diego Police Searching For Missing Woman, 19, Who Left Hospital
San Diego police asked for the public's help in the search for a 19-year-old woman who went missing Friday in the city. Ruth Nolasco was last seen at around 6 p.m. when she left Sharp Memorial Hospital, 7901 Frost Street, on foot, according to the SDPD. She stands five feet...
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
Airports begin to crowd for Thanksgiving weekend
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The roadways and airports are expected to be busy in coming weeks as travelers set out to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. San Diego has one main international airport, and though many will fly into Southern California via Los Angeles, the City of San Diego will get its share of travelers.
Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others. The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R). Voepel was recently voted out...
Woman, 75, Helped off Torrey Pines State Reserve Trail in Open Space Rescue
Lifeguards and a San Diego Fire-Rescue department crew assisted a 75-year-old woman Saturday in an open-space rescue in Torrey Pines State Reserve. The incident was reported at 1:41 p.m., with units arriving on scene in about 20 minutes to 12600 North Torrey Pines Road, according to an SDFD official. San...
