ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Girls Basketball: Carlsbad 66, Montgomery 44

Girls hoops in South San Diego at the Tip-Off Challenge at Montgomery High School. Carlsbad Lancers made the road trip to play against the Montgomery Aztecs. Carlsbad pulled away in the 3rd quarter to win 66-44.
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

Boys Basketball: La Jolla Country Day 82, Del Norte 60

San Diego Tip-Off Challenge at Montgomery High School La Jolla Country Day squared off in a high scoring game against Del Norte. Torreys hold on to win a shootout 82-60, five players in double figures in the win. The Nighthawks were lead by Ben Lee, he hit for 31 on Saturday. He poured in 24 on Thursday night against La Costa Canyon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
goaztecs.com

Aztec Swim and Dive Wins SMU Invitational

DALLAS – Bolstered by two individual event winners, the San Diego State swim and dive team captured the team title on Saturday at the SMU Invitational at Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. The Aztecs compiled an impressive 907 points at the three-day meet, easily outdistancing second-place Hawai'i (713 pts),...
SAN DIEGO, CA
LAG Confidential

San Diego Wave FC 2022 Player Postmortem: Mia Gyau

Mia Gyau was a free agent signing out of Duke University for San Diego Wave FC in 2022. Part of a huge rookie contingent, Gyau comes from a family with extensive soccer experience — her grandfather, father and brother were all internationals — and from a good program like Duke, I think there was a hope she’d be ready for the pros right away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Locals Condemn LGBTQ Club Shooting; SDPD Says No Threats to Sunday Transgender Remembrance Event

City leaders and community organizations in San Diego and beyond responded Sunday to the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub. The San Diego LGBT Community Center in Hillcrest, in a post on Twitter, stated that their 6 p.m. Sunday event for Transgender Day of Remembrance would go on, but that officials would set aside time “to acknowledge yesterday’s tragedy.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Bayview Church passes out mealkits and turkeys Nov. 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bayview Church is going to encompass the spirit of giving through their Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 a.m. Community members can show up early for free appliances and household times, and at 10 a.m. the church will begin handing out Turkeys and food kits for the holiday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race

REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Airports begin to crowd for Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The roadways and airports are expected to be busy in coming weeks as travelers set out to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. San Diego has one main international airport, and though many will fly into Southern California via Los Angeles, the City of San Diego will get its share of travelers.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy