ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Lydia Ko’s emotional win comes with a record-setting prize

When Lydia Ko tapped in on the 72nd hole, she finally let the rest of the world in. Ko, while always insightful in interviews, is generally inscrutable on the course. She’d held steady all week in Naples, Fla., building a massive lead and then holding on tight. But on the final green of the CME Group Tour Championship, it suddenly hit. A second consecutive victory. A signature win. Her first multiple-win season since 2016. And the largest first-place prize — a $2 million check — in the history of women’s sports.
NAPLES, FL
Golf.com

Despite mom’s jokes, Lydia Ko breaking new ground in LPGA finale

Every year the standard of professional golf gets higher. Smarter training. Improved analytics. Increased competition. Golfers are getting the ball in the hole more efficiently now than at any point in history. All of which led to an intriguing question lobbed in Lydia Ko’s direction on Friday: Are you better...
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert

Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
GolfWRX

Report: Tiger Woods makes cart decision ahead of Hero comeback

In October, Notah Begay told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Tiger Woods’ expected re-appearance may be subject to a “late-minute introduction of a cart rule.”. It seems the golfing world would bow to any conditions just to see a glimpse of the man that changed the sport forever and, having announced, as host, he would be one of the three missing players from the initial list of 17, the Hero World Challenge has some extra spice.
ALBANY, NY
golfmagic.com

REVEALED: Rory McIlroy's phone call to Cam Smith about LIV Golf after Open win

Cameron Smith has revealed how Rory McIlroy phoned him just days after he won the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, urging him to remain on the PGA Tour instead of jumping ship to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour, according to an interview with Sydney Morning Herald. Smith, 29, had...
GolfWRX

Major sponsor tears into LPGA leadership over dinner fiasco

Having had a record-breaking year for prize money, the 2023 LPGA schedule sees the threshold broken yet again, with players competing for the best part of $100 million. With each tournament carrying a minimum purse of $1.5 million, and the five majors accounting for almost $38 million, the tour seems in as good a place as it has ever been.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Kazuki Higa, who earned the Japan Golf Tour win at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki, Japan. Higa won this title with a three-shot win over Mito Pereira, shooting 21-under 263, which included a final-round 64 to take the trophy. Tomoharu Otsuki finished in solo third place, a shot behind the Chilean.
The Independent

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm disagreement enhances LIV Golf’s quest for points

As LIV Golf watches on from the sidelines after a disruptive, yet compelling debut season, one major barrier to further legitimise the tour looks increasingly attainable.While Greg Norman remains a contentious figure, the dismissive attitude towards an already lengthy pursuit of Official World Ranking Points threatens to become “laughable”.That was the word used by Jon Rahm to describe the latest version of the system devised by the OWGR, whereby you have the winner of the prestigious DP World Tour Championship, who could possibly beat out Rory McIlroy (1st), Jon Rahm (5th), Matt Fitzpatrick (9th), Viktor Hovland (11th), Shane Lowry...
GEORGIA STATE
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: Rory and Rahm, Greg Norman, Lydia Ko, OWGR tweaks

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, our team breaks down the finales on the DP World and LPGA Tours, Rory McIlroy’s comment on Greg Norman, and Jon Rahm’s take on the OWGR.
WISCONSIN STATE
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Ko takes 2 titles | Rahm & Rory | Svensson

It’s rare that the PGA Tour gets third billing in a Tour Rundown, but when the LPGA and DP World Tour contest their respective tour championships, it’s fitting. The best of the LPGA gathered in Naples at Tiburon for the CME Group Tour Championship, while the DP World Tour reunited in Dubai for the World Championship. The PGA Tour gathered one last time in 2022, this time in coastal Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy