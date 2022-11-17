ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

April Johansen
3d ago

so let me get this straight during school hours in fact an hour and a half before school supposed to be let out y'all went in there to serve a warrant to an armed and dangerous subject knowing that it was going to take longer than that hour and a half to resolve this problem

April Johansen
3d ago

what would have happened had the suspect been in that house and seen y'all escorting kids out of the school to get to their parents and started firing you could have waited an hour and a half until all the students were gone out of the property and out of harm's Way before you rated the house in my opinion you're putting my child in danger for a warrant that could have waited an hour and a half until she got home safe

K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/18/22 – 11/21/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper PD: Suspect and Child in Amber Alert Case Have Been Located

The Casper Police Department announced that the Amber Alert that was called on November 17 has been cancelled, as the child and the suspect have been located. That's according to a Facebook post from the CPD, who wrote that "The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified."
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/17/22–11/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17–18. All persons entering not guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Girl Found in Arizona, Man in Custody

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - November 18, 2022 - 11:00 p.m. The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified. The Casper Police Department...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Arrested for Credit Card Fraud & Forgery

A Casper man allegedly stole a credit card and made two transactions in the amount of $1500 at the Derby Club on September 21st. Shaun M. Kiser, 36, appeared in court for initial appearances on Tuesday afternoon. Kiser is charged with a felony for unlawful use of a credit card...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week

There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS. On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
county17.com

North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Swearing In Three New Firefighters on Friday

Casper Fire-EMS recently announced the swearing in of three new firefighter trainees. That announcement came via a press release from Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that the swearing-in ceremony is happening at Fire Station #3 (located at 2140 East 12th Street) on Friday, November 18th, beginning at 3:00 P.M. "The ceremony...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
