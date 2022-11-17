so let me get this straight during school hours in fact an hour and a half before school supposed to be let out y'all went in there to serve a warrant to an armed and dangerous subject knowing that it was going to take longer than that hour and a half to resolve this problem
what would have happened had the suspect been in that house and seen y'all escorting kids out of the school to get to their parents and started firing you could have waited an hour and a half until all the students were gone out of the property and out of harm's Way before you rated the house in my opinion you're putting my child in danger for a warrant that could have waited an hour and a half until she got home safe
