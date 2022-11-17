ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Winter Guide: Boise & Meridian Indoor Playgrounds

Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
BOISE, ID
Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?

There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
IDAHO STATE
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion

Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
IDAHO STATE
Are Idahoans Seriously Still Smoking in Cars With Kids?

Flipping through old family photo albums the other day, I couldn't help but notice there was a cigarette in every pic. It was here a cig, there a cig, everywhere a cig-cig situation. Nearly every auntie, uncle, and grown-up family friend captured on camera was mid-drag and living their best...
IDAHO STATE
13 Things You Think Are Illegal In Idaho But Aren’t

If we've gleaned anything from Don Corleone, you never side against the family. Grandma's cannoli recipe, the code to the safe, and mob hit request are three things you just don't share with outsiders. But even the Don had his limits with respect to what constituted a family affair. This...
IDAHO STATE
The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
IDAHO STATE
Is Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Tradition Dead in Boise?

We all know that Thanksgiving is about being thankful and showing appreciation for the things we take for granted each year. No matter what, the one thing that we seem to always associate Thanksgiving with is turkey. That delicious bird that so many people devote time to preparing (in endless ways I might add) that I wonder:
BOISE, ID
Awesome! One of the Oldest Ever Log Cabins in Idaho [Photos]

Log cabins have been a thing in Idaho for several years, but more commonly we tend to think of cabins being in the mountains and by the lakes or parks. When we think of cabins, we think of luxury getaways and fun trips to resorts in big, spacious cabins. But what is the oldest cabin in all of Idaho and where is it?
IDAHO STATE
Amazing Idaho Dome Cabin Has an Indoor Zipline and 6 XBOXs

People from Idaho believe some really ridiculous things about our state. You know, like we have blacksmith shops on every corner or if you grew up on one of the reservations, you lived in a teepee. We'll just raise an eyebrow, laugh quietly to ourselves and let them believe it's...
ASHTON, ID
Top 10 Reasons to LOVE Living in Idaho & What Makes Us So Special

Oh, the gem state, what a marvelous place. It's no wonder people from all over flock to Idaho. It only takes one visit and suddenly its love at first sight. We even have our own terminology, lingo and words that outsiders just don't quite get... Scroll below for a list of Words that Mean Something Different in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
The High-Tech Future Of Idaho Camping

By nature, Idahoans love the outdoors. There is an energy about outdoor activities that can't be duplicated inside the walls of even the most fun building. While many complain about how the growth of the Treasure Valley is suffocating, living here still provides plenty of places to escape. So many...
IDAHO STATE
Luxury Airbnb Less Than 5 Hours from Boise Has Some Crazy Rules

What do you think? Would you travel 5 hours and pay $410/night to say in this Airbnb? Check out the pictures!. The Airbnb description says... “Modern home with pool and big jacuzzi overlooking Salt Lake City! Floor-to-ceiling glass doors fold away, opening the entire kitchen/living and master to the expanse of the surrounding Wasatch mountains! Fabulously modern, open floor plan includes a surround sound home theater.”
BOISE, ID
How Are Assets Divided in a Divorce in Idaho?

You could've had it all, but now you'll have to settle for half. That's the bitter truth about divorcing your once better half in Idaho. The two of you started out focused on sharing forever together, but now your sights are set on securing the home theater you payed for two years ago. And that 2022 Chevy Silverado ya'll just bought? You've got your eye on that bad boy, too.
IDAHO STATE
What is Idaho’s Favorite Thanksgiving Casserole? Let’s Find out!

Let’s find out what Idaho’s favorite and most popular Thanksgiving casserole is. There’s a recent article from Cheapism that shares each state’s most popular Thanksgiving casserole. They say, “Wherever you're from, you can almost bet turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls will be part of the spread at Thanksgiving dinner, no matter whose table you're seated at.”
IDAHO STATE
It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho

Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools

We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
IDAHO STATE
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

