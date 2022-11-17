Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Related
Idaho Winter Guide: Boise & Meridian Indoor Playgrounds
Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?
There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
How Healthy is Idaho Compared to Other States? Good & Bad News
Probably not what we want to be thinking about as we ramp up for Thanksgiving this week, but how healthy is Idaho as a whole? Are we generally pretty healthy? Let’s find out!. There’s a new report from World Population Review that shares a ranked list of the healthiest...
Are Idahoans Seriously Still Smoking in Cars With Kids?
Flipping through old family photo albums the other day, I couldn't help but notice there was a cigarette in every pic. It was here a cig, there a cig, everywhere a cig-cig situation. Nearly every auntie, uncle, and grown-up family friend captured on camera was mid-drag and living their best...
13 Things You Think Are Illegal In Idaho But Aren’t
If we've gleaned anything from Don Corleone, you never side against the family. Grandma's cannoli recipe, the code to the safe, and mob hit request are three things you just don't share with outsiders. But even the Don had his limits with respect to what constituted a family affair. This...
Don’t Take A Sword To Boise Parks To Get Your Christmas Goose
I was thrown off by the thread headline "Buying a goose?" and I was all in. I had no idea that this was even a thing, but I'm totally on board to try. Would you be willing to have a goose for Christmas?. "Odd question for you all. Looking to...
The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…
If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
Is Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Tradition Dead in Boise?
We all know that Thanksgiving is about being thankful and showing appreciation for the things we take for granted each year. No matter what, the one thing that we seem to always associate Thanksgiving with is turkey. That delicious bird that so many people devote time to preparing (in endless ways I might add) that I wonder:
Awesome! One of the Oldest Ever Log Cabins in Idaho [Photos]
Log cabins have been a thing in Idaho for several years, but more commonly we tend to think of cabins being in the mountains and by the lakes or parks. When we think of cabins, we think of luxury getaways and fun trips to resorts in big, spacious cabins. But what is the oldest cabin in all of Idaho and where is it?
Amazing Idaho Dome Cabin Has an Indoor Zipline and 6 XBOXs
People from Idaho believe some really ridiculous things about our state. You know, like we have blacksmith shops on every corner or if you grew up on one of the reservations, you lived in a teepee. We'll just raise an eyebrow, laugh quietly to ourselves and let them believe it's...
Top 10 Reasons to LOVE Living in Idaho & What Makes Us So Special
Oh, the gem state, what a marvelous place. It's no wonder people from all over flock to Idaho. It only takes one visit and suddenly its love at first sight. We even have our own terminology, lingo and words that outsiders just don't quite get... Scroll below for a list of Words that Mean Something Different in Idaho.
Marvelous Drive-Thru Christmas Display Made With 1 Million Lights Opens in Boise
When it comes to professional Christmas lights displays in Idaho, we’re hardly lacking. From the 250 foot long light tunnel at Scentsy Commons to the dancing penguins at Winter Spirit in Lewiston, Idahoans have a lot of options when it comes to looking at Christmas lights. Those displays are...
The High-Tech Future Of Idaho Camping
By nature, Idahoans love the outdoors. There is an energy about outdoor activities that can't be duplicated inside the walls of even the most fun building. While many complain about how the growth of the Treasure Valley is suffocating, living here still provides plenty of places to escape. So many...
Luxury Airbnb Less Than 5 Hours from Boise Has Some Crazy Rules
What do you think? Would you travel 5 hours and pay $410/night to say in this Airbnb? Check out the pictures!. The Airbnb description says... “Modern home with pool and big jacuzzi overlooking Salt Lake City! Floor-to-ceiling glass doors fold away, opening the entire kitchen/living and master to the expanse of the surrounding Wasatch mountains! Fabulously modern, open floor plan includes a surround sound home theater.”
How Are Assets Divided in a Divorce in Idaho?
You could've had it all, but now you'll have to settle for half. That's the bitter truth about divorcing your once better half in Idaho. The two of you started out focused on sharing forever together, but now your sights are set on securing the home theater you payed for two years ago. And that 2022 Chevy Silverado ya'll just bought? You've got your eye on that bad boy, too.
What is Idaho’s Favorite Thanksgiving Casserole? Let’s Find out!
Let’s find out what Idaho’s favorite and most popular Thanksgiving casserole is. There’s a recent article from Cheapism that shares each state’s most popular Thanksgiving casserole. They say, “Wherever you're from, you can almost bet turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls will be part of the spread at Thanksgiving dinner, no matter whose table you're seated at.”
Story and Photos: Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Idaho Potato Sack Dress That was a Middle Finger to the Haters
There are a few ladies in showbusiness that are known for pushing boundaries, making a statement and some interesting outfit choices. Katie Perry, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Cher, and Miley Cyrus are the first few that come to mind. Back in the 50s Marilyn Monroe was clearing the way for powerful independent women.
It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho
Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
MIX 106
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0