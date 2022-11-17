ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders, Broncos Thursday Week 11 injury report: Broncos without 3 of top 4 WR's

By Levi Damien
 4 days ago
Receivers are dropping like flies in Denver all of a sudden. The Broncos were already without Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) in practice, and today they were also without Kendall Hinton with a shoulder injury.

That makes three of the team’s top four receivers sidelined. Just Courtland Sutton practiced. The next receiver on the roster in terms of receiving yards is Jalen Virgil who had his first and only NFL catch last week.

You know, in case you were thinking the Raiders wide receiver corps was banged up or anything. They’re only missing Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller who are both on injured reserve.

One of these guys the Broncos are missing will have to return to the lineup by Friday if they are to have a shot at playing.

Others missing practice for the Broncos include FB/TE Andrew Beck (hamstring) and CB K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee).

The Raiders have a few players who were limited including LB Luke Masterson (ribs), T Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen), LB Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs), and CB Sam Webb (knee).

