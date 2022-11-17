ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Winter Guide: Boise & Meridian Indoor Playgrounds

Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?

There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion

Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
Winter Magic is Soon to be in Eastern Idaho, See Photos of the Can’t Miss Ice Palace

Do you want to check out some magical winter adventures in Idaho? There is so much to explore and see in the gem state since much of it becomes a winter wonderland. There is one particular place where it really seems like magic... The family-owned land and operation are excited to share their upcoming 5th year of creating lasting winter memories. You've got to see the photos below... wow...
The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
R.A. Heim

Up to $600 being sent out to households in Idaho by state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
Is Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Tradition Dead in Boise?

We all know that Thanksgiving is about being thankful and showing appreciation for the things we take for granted each year. No matter what, the one thing that we seem to always associate Thanksgiving with is turkey. That delicious bird that so many people devote time to preparing (in endless ways I might add) that I wonder:
The One Rule Boise Bars Need Right Now

The other night, my wife and I got out for a much-needed date night and took in downtown Boise's nightlife. Being parents of three kids (newborn included), we were like kids in a candy store when we began our date night. We only had a few hours so we made the most of our time together and tried to visit as many spots as possible. We found ourselves enjoying a drink or two, taking in the vibes of the bars we were at, and then we would move on to the next place.
Post Register

Are you ready for some warmer temps?

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sunny skies and cold air will continue to hold on to much of the region through Monday. Then, a slight change in the pattern will allow somewhat milder air to move in from the Pacific Ocean starting Tuesday. This could continue through next weekend. It all depends on how strong the flow will be from the west. Right now, models are suggesting temperatures could get closer to normal reading for this time of the year. We have been 10-12 below normal for the last week. A chilly northwest flow has kept us cold.
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho hospitals must provide care to every person that walks into the ER — even pregnant patients

For years, anyone showing up at an American hospital emergency room could get the life saving treatment they needed. No matter who they were, a federal law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, made it clear: if you showed up at an emergency room that hospital had an obligation to do what […] The post Idaho hospitals must provide care to every person that walks into the ER — even pregnant patients appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
