ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Three lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash

COVINGTON, Ky. — 8:45 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. The three right lanes are blocked on the southbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of intentional vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road at Fenwick Avenue in Norwood. Victim claims suspects crashed into his vehicle and took the car at gunpoint. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway and Michael Lane in Fairfield, car in roadway. Injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies after car hits tree in Fairmount, firefighters say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man died after his car crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Fairmount, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Officers and the fire department were called around 2 a.m. to the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue. Once they arrived, they discovered that the driver of a 2003...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of single-vehicle crash on Cayton Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of single-vehicle crash on Cayton Road in Florence, with injury, car off the roadway. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead in overnight South Fairmont crash

CINCINNATI — One person has died after an overnight crash in South Fairmont. It happened in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue, near Baker Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a male driver of a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am lost control of their vehicle, crossed the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati fire: Two injuries after fire near Victory Pkwy

CINCINNATI — Two people were injured following a fire on Lincoln Avenue near Victory Parkway in Cincinnati on Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Officials said that crews responded to a report of a house fire shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, companies encountered two civilians...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Sharonville, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Interstate 75 near Mitchell Avenue exit

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Interstate 75 near Mitchell Avenue exit, unknown injuries, left lane blocked. Traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Huston Avenue in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of a structure fire at 4007 Huston Avenue in Norwood, heavy smoke, no injuries reported. Dispatch indicates there is no heat in the building and occupant of unit was using the stove to stay warm. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
NORWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy