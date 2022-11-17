Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked due to a disabled vehicle on the interstate in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound Interstate 275 because of a disabled vehicle, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the vehicle just past the Reed Hartman Highway exit...
WLWT 5
Three lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash
COVINGTON, Ky. — 8:45 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. The three right lanes are blocked on the southbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a reported crash into a building with injuries on Wayne Avenue in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Crews respond to a reported crash into a building with injuries on Wayne Avenue in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Report of vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of intentional vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road at Fenwick Avenue in Norwood. Victim claims suspects crashed into his vehicle and took the car at gunpoint. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway and Michael Lane in Fairfield, car in roadway. Injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Driver dies after car hits tree in Fairmount, firefighters say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man died after his car crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Fairmount, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Officers and the fire department were called around 2 a.m. to the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue. Once they arrived, they discovered that the driver of a 2003...
WLWT 5
Report of single-vehicle crash on Cayton Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of single-vehicle crash on Cayton Road in Florence, with injury, car off the roadway. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead in overnight South Fairmont crash
CINCINNATI — One person has died after an overnight crash in South Fairmont. It happened in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue, near Baker Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a male driver of a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am lost control of their vehicle, crossed the...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reports of a dump truck fire on State Route 276 in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crews respond to reports of a dump truck fire on State Route 276 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati fire: Two injuries after fire near Victory Pkwy
CINCINNATI — Two people were injured following a fire on Lincoln Avenue near Victory Parkway in Cincinnati on Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Officials said that crews responded to a report of a house fire shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, companies encountered two civilians...
WLWT 5
Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
FRUIT HILL, Ohio — Report of multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township, with unknown injuries, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road on Sayler Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road on Sayler Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Sharonville, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Interstate 75 near Mitchell Avenue exit
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Interstate 75 near Mitchell Avenue exit, unknown injuries, left lane blocked. Traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Huston Avenue in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of a structure fire at 4007 Huston Avenue in Norwood, heavy smoke, no injuries reported. Dispatch indicates there is no heat in the building and occupant of unit was using the stove to stay warm. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
2 injured in Evanston house fire, more than 60 firefighters respond
Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington said the fire started between 2-2:30 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
