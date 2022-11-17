Man charged with murder after allegedly selling fentanyl-laced marijuana to victim in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One man was arrested and charged with murder after someone died from an overdose caused by marijuana laced with fentanyl, the Leeds Police Department reports.

According to LPD Chief Paul Irwin, Jose Ignacio Medina-Estrada allegedly sold fentanyl-laced marijuana to a 31-year-old man, who died after ingesting it on Aug. 18. Medina-Estrada, 33, was arrested during a search warrant in the 100 block of Madison Drive in Leeds Tuesday and charged with murder.

He was additionally charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and two counts of obstruction of justice using a false ID card.

Juan Jose Medina and Gerardo Martinez-Estrada, both 25, were also arrested during the search warrant where Medina-Estrada was arrested. Irwin claimed Medina and Martinez-Estrada witnessed Medina-Estrada sell the marijuana to the victim.

Medina was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and cruelty to animals while Martinez-Estrada was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The day before on Monday, officers arrested Janice Latisha Harris, 41, and Dennis Lamont Edwards, 30. Irwin claimed both Harris and Edwards had been known to allegedly deal drugs at the home on Madison Drive, but are not involved in the murder case.

Harris was charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a controlled substance while Edwards was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, four counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

In a statement announcing the arrests, Irwin said his department was doing all it could to get drugs off the streets.

“This needs to serve notice on all individuals who are purchasing drugs. Drugs can take your life immediately or will control you and eventual destroy your life and everything you care about,” Irwin said. “I continue to be motivated by the success of our agency and the impact they are having on our community. The number of overdoses from the use of fentanyl has almost been eradicated.”

